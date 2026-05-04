Twins' Top Prospect Walker Jenkins In a Sling After Injury, Report Says

The Twins may need to hire an exorcist, because the injury demon won't leave them alone.

Not only did ace right-hander Joe Ryan leave Sunday's game after nine pitches due to elbow soreness, but Minnesota's No. 1 prospect, outfielder Walker Jenkins, reportedly had his left arm in a sling after exiting Sunday's Triple-A St. Paul Saints game after colliding with the center field wall.

Jenkins was injured despite making an incredible running catch, but he caught the ball at the wall and slammed hard into it with his left arm fully extended. He was down in pain on the warning track before walking off the field under his own power.

According to Zone Coverage's Theo Tollefson, Jenkins had a sling on his left arm after the game, but only as a precaution before he undergoes an MRI on Monday. Either way, it's bad news for a star prospect who, like so many other top Twins prospects, can't avoid the injury demon.

"Unbelievable play to make that to end the inning, but he kind of jammed his left shoulder into the wall there,” said Saints manager Brian Dinkelman, according to Tollefson. “As of right now, I don’t know all the details. I just know there’s a little discomfort in his left shoulder, and we’ll see where he is come tomorrow.”

Since being drafted by Minnesota fifth overall in 2023, the sweet-swinging lefty missed two months with a left hamstring strain on Opening Day of the 2024 season, followed by an ankle sprain that knocked him out for a bit in April 2025, and then another left hamstring strain that delayed his start this season.

In 25 games this season, Jenkins is slashing .256/.396/.389 with two homers, six doubles, nine RBI, and five stolen bases. He has been hot of late, with nine hits in his past 21 at-bats, including three doubles and a homer.

Fortunately, injuries that sidelined fellow top prospects Emmanuel Rodriguez and Kaelen Culpepper from Saints games on Friday and Saturday, respectively, appear to be minor. Rodriguez strained his left thumb when he slid into first base on Friday night, and Culpepper left Saturday's game after being hit by a pitch in his chest/shoulder area. Both are considered day-to-day.

MLB Pipeline rates Culpepper and Rodriguez as Minnesota's No. 2 and No. 4 prospects.

All three prospects have a shot at making their big-league debuts this season, though Rodriguez may be the closest of them all after slugging six homers in 20 April games for an impressive 1.029 OPS.