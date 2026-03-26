Twins Set Lineup as Joe Ryan Aims to Stop Historic Opening Day Streak

The smell of fresh-cut grass, the playing of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," and Tyler O'Neill hitting a home run. These are among the things that have become synonymous with Major League Baseball's Opening Day.

When Twins righty Joe Ryan takes the mound as the team's Opening Day starter in Baltimore on Thursday, he'll be looking to end a streak that six teams before him failed to do: prevent Tyler O'Neill, AKA "Mr. Opening Day," from stretching his Opening Day home run streak to seven.

Since 2020, when he was with the Cardinals, O'Neill has smashed a home run every year on Opening Day. In 2023, when he hit a two-run shot off Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah in the bottom of the third, O'Neill tied the longest streak of Opening Day dingers, joining Todd Hundley (1994-1997), Gary Carter (1977-1980), and Yogi Berra (1955-1958). In 2024, with the Red Sox, O'Neill broke the record with his fifth-straight Opening Day homer. He added to that streak last year when he took former Twins ace Jose Berrios deep.

O'Neill's Opening Day home run streak

2025: Second at-bat, 2-1 count vs. Jose Berrios

2024: Fourth at-bat, first pitch vs. Cody Bolton

2023: Third at-bat, first pitch vs. Alek Manoah

2022: Second at-bat, 0-1 count vs. JT Brubaker

2021: Third at-bat, 0-1 count vs. Cam Bedrosian

2020: First at-bat, 1-1 count vs. Joe Musgrove

Speaking to reporters earlier this offseason, O'Neill said the "pressure's off" when it comes to continuing the streak. However, he fully admits "it's on my mind."

"Would it be great to push it to seven? Yeah," said O'Neill. "Of course it would be. And if I get the opportunity to do that, great. But if not, no big deal."

Coming off an All-Star season in 2025, Ryan weathered trade rumors all offseason and is now set to take the mound for Minnesota. It is the first time he's had the Opening Day assignment since allowing two earned runs on two hits and four walks in a 2-1 loss to the Mariners in 2022.

Ryan is coming off a spring training that started with a bit of a scare when he was scratched from his first start due to a back injury. He has since recovered and pitched 12 innings, allowing just two earned runs and tallying eight strikeouts. He allowed just one home run.

O'Neill, fresh off signing a big-money deal with Baltimore in the offseason, had a solid spring. The 31-year-old outfielder hit for a .429 average, driving in four runs, striking out just twice, drawing two walks, and hitting one homer in 21 at-bats.

Thursday at Camden Yards will be just the second time Ryan and O'Neill have faced each other in their careers. The first time was on Aug. 2, 2023, when O'Neill went 1-for-2 against Ryan, which, unsurprisingly, featured him slugging a solo homer.

Twins' Opening Day batting order

The Twins will go with the same batting order that they used in Tuesday's spring training finale.

Austin Martin, LF Byron Buxton, CF Luke Keaschall, 2B Ryan Jeffers, C Matt Wallner, RF Josh Bell, DH Victor Caratini, 1B Royce Lewis, 3B Brooks Lee, SS

Minnesota will have to hit against Baltimore's Trevor Rogers, who finished with a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts last season. He allowed just 24 hits in 47 innings at home last season, good for a sparkling 0.96 ERA.

First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. CT.