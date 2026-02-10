Twins' Spring Training Non-Roster Invites Include Top Prospects, MLB Vets

In addition to the 40 players on their active roster, the Twins have invited 22 others to their major league camp for 2026 Spring Training in Fort Myers, FL. The 22 non-roster invitations, which were announced this week, include some top prospects and some big-league veterans, including the return of one familiar face.

Here's the list:

RHP Dan Altavilla

RHP Trent Baker

RHP Andrew Bash

RHP Matt Bowman

RHP Raul Brito

RHP Matt Canterino

RHP Grant Hartwig

RHP Cory Lewis

LHP Christian MacLeod

C David Bañuelos

C Noah Cardenas

C Andrew Cossetti

C/OF Ricardo Olivar

C Patrick Winkel

IF Orlando Arcia

IF Kaelen Culpepper

IF Aaron Sabato

IF Tanner Schobel

IF Gio Urshela

OF Kyler Fedko

OF Walker Jenkins

OF Kala'i Rosario

We have invited the following players to Major League camp: pic.twitter.com/nFjg1PpQrC — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) February 9, 2026

Among that group, six players — Altavilla, Bowman, Hartwig, Bañuelos, Arcia, and Urshela — have previous MLB experience. That includes two infielders who have spent a lot of time in the big leagues.

Arcia, who is the younger brother of former Twins outfielder Oswaldo Arcia, has played in over 1,000 games since 2016 and was an All-Star in 2023. Urshela debuted in 2015 and has played in 851 games for eight teams. One of the best seasons of his career came with the Twins in 2022, when he recorded a career-high 143 hits and had a .767 OPS. Both Arcia and Urshela could push Tristan Gray for a roster spot as a utility infielder.

Orlando Arcia | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Among the pitchers, Bowman has the most experience with 240.2 MLB innings (including 7.2 for the 2024 Twins) and a 4.38 ERA. He could be in the mix for a bullpen spot. Same with Altavilla, who has 148.2 career innings and a 4.00 ERA. Hartwig has thrown 42 career innings for the Mets, most recently in 2024.

Bañuelos, who will be one of eight catchers in camp, has three MLB plate appearances to his name. He was previously in the Twins' system from 2018-23.

The two most notable players in this group are Jenkins and Culpepper, who might be the two best prospects in the Twins' organization. Jenkins is the clear-cut No. 1 and one of the top prospects in all of baseball. Culpepper has a case for the No. 2 spot, as do Emmanuel Rodriguez (who is on the 40-man roster) and teenage catcher Eduardo Tait. Both Jenkins and Culpepper seem likely to begin the year with Triple-A St. Paul and make their MLB debuts at some point this summer, if all goes to plan.

The rest of the group consists of minor leaguers with various levels of upside. Canterino was once an intriguing pitching prospect before missing each of the last three seasons due to injury. If he can stay healthy for the first time since 2022, he could still work his way into the bullpen mix. Lewis also had some prospect shine before a brutal 2025 where he walked 68 batters in 73 innings for St. Paul. Bash has put up big numbers for the Blue Jays' Triple-A team for three straight seasons.

On the position player side, Fedko and Rosario are coming off huge 2025 seasons. Fedko had a 28-homer, 38-steal season split between Double-A and Triple-A. Rosario put up 25 homers and 32 steals with Double-A Wichita. Sabato, a first-round pick in 2020, hit 23 homers last season in the upper minors.

Twins pitchers and catchers report to camp on Thursday, with the first full-squad workout set for next Monday. Minnesota's first real Spring Training game is on Saturday the 21st against the Red Sox.

