Twins' Starting Pitching Depth Dealt Another Blow With David Festa News

A little over a week after it was confirmed that Pablo Lopez will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entire 2026 season, the Twins' starting pitching depth has taken another hit. David Festa has a right shoulder impingement and will be shut down for at least a few weeks, according to multiple reports. That likely rules him out as a candidate to begin the season in Minnesota's rotation.

The injury is apparently unrelated to Festa's 2025 bout with thoracic outlet syndrome, which ended his season in July. Still, it's another unfortunate development for a promising pitcher who has yet to see his big-league career take off.

Festa was a 13th-round pick by the Twins in 2021. He rose through the minor-league ranks and made his big-league debut in June 2024. After struggling in his first two MLB starts, he had a 3.81 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 54.1 innings over his final 12 appearances as a rookie. There was a lot to like about his three-pitch mix and bat-missing ability.

Viewed as a possible breakout player in 2025, Festa posted a 5.40 ERA over 53.1 innings but may never have been fully healthy. He had some solid outings mixed in with a few blowup games. Festa, who turns 26 in March, has 130 strikeouts and 42 walks in 117.2 career innings, with a 4.27 FIP that's more indicative of upside than his 5.12 ERA.

David Festa | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Despite having some intriguing tools as a starter, Festa's injury issues could make him a logical candidate for a move to the bullpen. The lanky 6'6' right-hander could potentially thrive in that role if he can stay healthy.

As of now, the Twins' projected Opening Day rotation will include Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, and three of Simeon Woods Richardson, Taj Bradley, Zebby Matthews, and Mick Abel. Without Lopez, that's a group with a decent ceiling but also a very low floor.

Ryan was scratched from his first spring training start with lower back tightness, but he got good news on his MRI and should be back on the mound soon. Ober, who hopes to bounce back from a rough season, hasn't yet pitched this spring. Woods Richardson was lit up for six hits and two earned runs in two innings on Thursday. Bradley and Abel (particularly the latter) put together strong debut performances this spring.

A compelling argument can be made that if Twins owner Tom Pohlad is serious about his desire to compete this year, the team should go out and add a veteran starter via free agency or trade. Lucas Giolito and Zack Littell are the two best arms still available on the FA market at the moment.

Lopez undergoes surgery

Lopez underwent UCL surgery on Wednesday with Dr. Keith Meister in Texas. One bit of good news is that the procedure was a repair, not a full reconstruction. That means Lopez should be good to go for the start of the 2027 season (if a new CBA gets worked out in time for the season to happen).

The Twins officially placed Lopez on the injured list on Thursday. Taking his spot on the 40-man roster is waiver claim Zak Kent, a 28-year-old reliever who appeared in 12 games with the Guardians last season (17.2 IP) and had a 4.58 ERA. Kent has 369 strikeouts in 322.1 career minor-league innings.