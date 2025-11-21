Twins trade for Orioles catcher who could replace Christian Vazquez

Ryan Jeffers is Minnesota's No. 1 catcher, but with Christian Vazquez gone the Twins have reportedly made a trade for the Orioles for a guy who could wind up as Jeffers' backup in 2026.

According to multiple reports, the Twins have traded minor league infielder Payton Eeles to Baltimore for catcher Alex Jackson.

"Baltimore had until tonight to decide whether to tender Jackson a contract for 2026 and elected to trade him instead," says Orioles insider Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun.

Jackson's numbers don't jump off the page, but he is an interesting acquisition. In 2014, he was the sixth overall pick in the MLB draft, getting his name called one spot after the Twins drafted Nick Gordon fifth overall.

He's spent most of his career in the minors, but in 440 MLB at-bats, he's slashed .153/.239/.288 (.527 OPS) with 11 home runs. Last season, in 100 at-bats with the Orioles, he posted a batter's line of .220/.290/.473 (.763 OPS), with five of his 20 hits going for homers. He also found the barrel of the bat 14.8% of the time last season, which is very good.

At a projected price of $1.8 million, Jackson isn't getting paid to get hits. He's known as a quality defensive catcher. His pop time behind the plate ranks in the 88th percentile, and his ability to throw runners out is in the 79th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

Eeles, 26, hit .261/.382/.332 with four home runs, 34 RBI, and 27 stolen bases in 99 games across three levels in 2025. In 2024, Eeles played 64 games at Triple-A St. Paul and slashed .299/.419/.500 with eight homers and 20 stolen bases. His .919 OPS at Triple-A in 2024 dipped to .701 in 86 games with the Saints in 2025.

