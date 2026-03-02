Former Twins 1st-Round Pick Dan Serafini Sentenced to Life Without Parole

The Minnesota Twins last won the World Series in 1991. Less than a year later, they selected left-handed pitcher Dan Serafini with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 1992 MLB Draft. Now, Serafini is behind bars — spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murder.

Serafini, 51, was sentenced Friday in Placer Superior Court, in Roseville, California, to life without parole.

Jurors convicted Serafini in July 2025 of first-degree murder in the death of his father-in-law, 70-year-old Gary Spohr. He was also found guilty of the attempted murder of his mother-in-law, 68-year-old Wendy Wood.

According to the charges, Serafini shot his in-laws inside their home in Tahoe City, California. The charges allege that Serafini despised his wife's parents, with prosecutors claiming Serafini offered $20,000 to have them killed, only to attack on his own on June 5, 2021.

His father-in-law died of a gunshot wound to the head. His mother-in-law survived the shooting, but died a year later.

“Dan Serafini executed my dad and left my mom to die,” Adrienne Spohr told reporters after Serafini was sentenced on Friday, according to the Sacramento Bee. “My mom fought with everything she could and did not let Dan Serafini win. Dan Serafini is finally being held accountable and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

The Placer County District Attorney's Office noted that the trial took six weeks, saying jurors "heard about heated disputes over financial obligations and communications leading up to the murder and determined that the defendant’s actions were deliberate and premeditated."

Serafini's attempts to secure a new trial were denied by the court.

“The human toll of this case extends far beyond the courtroom,” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire. “The defendant’s horrific crimes took the lives of a father, mother, loving grandparents, family members and friends. The impact of this attack has extended far beyond the immediate victims, deeply affecting family members and the broader community, and highlighting the lasting harm caused by deliberate violence.”

Serafini pitched in 35 games (14 starts) from 1996-98 with the Twins. He posted a 5.88 ERA with Minnesota before brief stints in the majors with the Cubs, Pirates, Reds, Rockies, and Padres.

