Twins Wrap Spring Training With Lineup Preview For Opening Day

The Minnesota Twins wrap up spring training with a game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday before flying to Baltimore for the season opener on Thursday afternoon agains the Orioles.

While the Twins have yet to formally reveal the official 26-man Opening Day roster, the lineup they're using Tuesday looks like a preview for Thursday's opener. Notably, Byron Buxton is hitting second, which falls in line with what new manager Derek Shelton said earlier this week.

“I like Buck [hitting second],” Shelton said. “I don’t know where [Luke Keaschall] is going to hit yet. I like Keaschall a lot though, I just haven’t decided where he’s actually going to be."

If Tuesday's exhibition lineup is a preview of the opener, then Keaschall is batting third.

Austin Marton, LF Byron Buxton, CB Luke Keaschall, 2B Ryan Jeffers, C Matt Wallner, RF Josh Bell, DH Victor Caratini, 1B Royce Lewis, 3B Brooks Lee, SS

The Twins are facing Baltimore lefty Trevor Rogers in the opener, so getting as many right-handed bats in the lineup as possible is likely the best approach. That's why Martin seems likely to start in left field over Trevor Larnach.

The other three position players on the bench would be utility players Tristan Gray and Kody Clemens, and outfielder James Outman. All four players on the bench will be left-handed hitters.

"I think the one thing about it is we’re going to try to create as many runs as possible. At times when [Buxton] hits leadoff … he hit 35 homers last year with 83 RBIs. So I think if we can try to create more RBI, run-scoring opportunities for our offense, I think that’s important," Shelton added.

That's a no-brainer, so long as Minnesota gets production out of the leadoff spot and the back of the order. That's how they'll make sure runners are on base when Buxton and Keaschall step to the plate.

Take a look at how the projected starters have performed this spring.

Player AVG OBP OPS HR RBI BB SO Martin .355 .487 .842 0 0 6 74 Buxton .222 .391 .891 1 3 3 Keaschall .360 .396 1.116 3 12 1 2 Jeffers .186 .239 .495 1 5 3 8 Wallner .356 .463 1.107 3 6 8 13 Bell .286 .434 .839 1 5 10 9 Caratini .132 .250 .461 1 1 5 8 Lewis .143 .170 .480 2 7 2 11 Lee .308 .368 .753 0 2 4 7

Minnesota will be facing Baltimore's Trevor Rogers, who posted a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts last season. The 28-year-old lefty had a 0.96 ERA in seven home starts, allowing just five runs on 24 hits in 47 innings. He did not allow a home run at home, and opponents hit for a woeful .151 batting average against him.

Lefties hit just .169 against him last season, while right-handed batters didn't fare much better with a .185 batting average. First pitch Thursday is set for 2:05 p.m. CT.