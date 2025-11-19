What MLB's deal with ESPN, Netflix, NBC means for the Twins

Major League Baseball has announced a three-year partnership with ESPN, NBC, and Netflix, which will have an impact on how fans watch the Minnesota Twins beginning next season.

ESPN will have in-market rights to six teams, including the Twins, Guardians, Padres, Diamondbacks, Rockies, and Mariners. That begs the question: How much will it cost fans to watch the Twins in 2026?

The amount hasn't been disclosed, but Aaron Gleeman, citing a team source, says MLB's agreement "won't change how fans can watch their broadcasts in 2026," as "games will be available via the same avenues as this past season, including cable, satellite, and MLBtv."

Last season, Twins games were distributed via Twins.TV, which was accessible through local cable, satellite, and streaming services. It cost $99.99 for the full season and was available for a monthly rate of $19.99.

So, still on Twins.TV via the direct-to-consumer app, or on the same channels it was provided this past season by cable, satellite, and streaming partners. Okay, that's easy enough. But when does ESPN enter the picture?

According to a report from The Athletic, ESPN is considering offering a free month to its direct-to-consumer app (ESPN Unlimited), which costs $30 per month. Over the course of a six-month MLB season, that would cost Twins fans $150 for the full season if they're accessing games on ESPN's app.

It's unclear how pricing could vary via other providers that carry ESPN, including YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Hulu Live, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV, Xfinity, and others.

At the end of the day, a local insider (Gleeman) says nothing will change for the 2026 season, though it remains to be seen if ESPN will make Twins games available via its app. We also don't know how ESPN's branding will be incorporated into the Twins.TV broadcasts.

Gleeman says there won't be any major changes "from a local production standpoint."

Netflix will have exclusive rights to the annual "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa, which will feature the Twins and Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 13, 2026, while NBC and Peacock will be the home for the first round of the playoffs.

NBC will also take over Sunday Night Baseball, which has aired on ESPN since 1990.

More from MLB's press release: "FOX/FS1 will continue to be the home of the All-Star Game and regular season games, as well as the World Series, League Championship Series and Division Series presented by Booking.com. TBS will continue to house LCS and Division Series telecasts, plus regular season games on Tuesday nights. And Apple TV+ will continue to stream two Friday night games throughout the regular season."

More from Twins On SI