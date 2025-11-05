Why MLB labor drama might force the Twins to trade Joe Ryan sooner than later
Major League Baseball's well-publicized labor strife, which is increasingly likely to lead to either a truncated or lost 2027 season, is going to impact how teams operate this winter. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, a possible casualty of that change in operation could be Twins righty Joe Ryan.
Ryan, 29, is eligible for free agency following the 2027 season. That timeline would typically see Ryan become a trade candidate at the 2026 deadline, especially if the Twins are out of contention. However, according to Olney, the potential for a lost or shortened 2027 season could see the value for players in Ryan's situation plummet this summer, which could push those guys onto the trade block this winter.
"With many executives believing that at least some of the '27 season is in jeopardy because of the labor strife, placing an appropriate trade valuation on Ryan will be much, much more complicated next July; teams might not be willing to part with significant return if they believe the '27 season will be truncated or lost," writes Olney. "So if teams want to get proper return on players like Ryan, they could be better served to take offers this winter, rather than waiting until next summer."
Ryan was a popular name on the trade block this past summer, something he didn't shy away from, saying the idea of getting traded was "exciting." Despite the all-out fire sale by the Twins on deadline day, Ryan was one of the most notable players to remain in Minnesota.
The righty is coming off a career year, registering a 3.42 ERA in 171 innings while striking out 194 batters. Ryan earned his first All-Star nod in 2025.
It was reported in the buildup to the deadline that Minnesota, while listening to offers for Ryan and closer Jhoan Duran, would have to be "blown away, especially for Ryan." While they ended up keeping Ryan, the Twins did deal Duran for the No. 52 and No. 92 ranked prospects according to MLB Pipeline.
During their introductory press conference for new manager Derek Shelton, the Twins made it abundantly clear that their plans revolve around developing their talented crop of youth and winning with them. Where does Ryan, heading into his age-30 season, fit into that long-term plan?
If Minnesota doesn't see itself dishing out a big-money contract to Ryan, then it becomes increasingly likely that Ryan begins next season elsewhere.