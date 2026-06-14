Twins Calling Up Triple-A Outfielder Kyler Fedko For MLB Debut

The Twins are calling up one of the best hitters in the Triple-A St. Paul lineup for what will be his MLB debut. They've selected the contract of outfielder Kyler Fedko and have designated infielder Orlando Arcia for assignment to create a spot on the active roster, according to multiple reports. JD Cameron of Twins Daily was first on the news.

Fedko, 26, was a 12th-round pick by the Twins out of the University of Connecticut back in 2021. He didn't make a whole lot of noise in his first few years of professional ball, and his OPS was just .645 at Double-A Wichita in 2024. But since the start of last season, Fedko has been as productive at the plate as any player in the Twins' farm system.

Last year, Fedko had a good argument for the minor league player of the year award that went to top prospect Kaelen Culpepper. Between Double-A and Triple-A, Fedko hit 28 home runs, stole 38 bases, and scored 91 runs in 130 games. His OPS was .855.

This year with St. Paul, Fedko has gone to even another level. Through 58 games, he's hit .286 with a team-high 15 homers, 9 steals, and a .950 OPS. 28 of his 59 hits have gone for extra bases.

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💥 397 ft@Twins prospect Kyler Fedko belts his first three jacks of the season for his first career 3-homer game with the @StPaulSaints. pic.twitter.com/xolEf7PdFS — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 12, 2026

Fedko will join the Twins as their three-game series against the Texas Rangers begins on Monday night in Arlington. It'll be interesting to see how manager Derek Shelton deploys the righty-hitting outfielder, who can play all three spots. Whether as a starter or a potential substitute, Fedko should have plenty of utility for the Twins.

Arcia, 31, joined the Twins on May 19. He has 13 hits in 48 at-bats this season (.271), with one home run and one double. With a low OBP and not much slugging, his OPS is only .654 despite a solid batting average.

It might not be long before the Twins tap further into the St. Paul lineup for offensive reinforcements. Culpepper is due to make his MLB debut any day now, although he's currently day to day with glute tightness after leaving Saturday's Saints game early. Matt Wallner has been on fire down in Triple-A, as has first baseman Aaron Sabato.