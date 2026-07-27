Twins Reveal Probable Starters for Upcoming Royals Series

The Minnesota Twins have exceeded expectations this season, as many believed they would be at the bottom of the AL Central. Entering the new week, Minnesota sits in third place and just one game below the .500 mark, at 53-54.

Things haven't been completely smooth sailing for the Twins, as their projected record would place them in fourth place in the division, but they've done a ton of things well ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. Being one game under .500 allows them to go into the deadline with optimism.

But before the Aug. 3 deadline, the Twins still have business to take care of. Getting the off day on Monday, Minnesota will host their division rivals, the Kansas City Royals, in a three-game set at Target Field. The Royals are riding a two-game winning streak, splitting a four-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

Game 1 - Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Taj Bradley (26) prepares to throw a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off one of his better starts of the season, allowing two hits, one earned run, three walks and five strikeouts over seven innings of work, Taj Bradley will get the series started on the mound for Minnesota.

Bradley enters his next start with a 3.69 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, 129 strikeouts, and a 9-4 record. The Twins' success comes from the pitching they've gotten from their starters, and Bradley is the prime example.

In July, Bradley has a 2.90 ERA, allowing 10 runs across 31 innings. What he'll need to work on is keeping the ball in the ballpark, as he has allowed at least one home run in four straight starts.

Game 2 - Joe Ryan

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) pitches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the bigger names on the trade block going into the deadline, Joe Ryan, will take game two on Wednesday. With the Twins reportedly looking to be buyers, Ryan is likely to stay in Minnesota unless they fall from grace within the next week.

Ryan enters his next start with a 3.38 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, 131 strikeouts, and a 6-6 record. In July, Ryan has been hit harder than usual, posting a 5.29 ERA, with a large portion of that bloated ERA coming from his last outing, allowing six home runs and 10 hits in four innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

Game 3 - Bailey Ober

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober (17) throws at Target Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rounding out the series will be veteran Bailey Ober, looking to pitch better than he has as of late.

Ober enters his next start with a 4.56 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, 60 strikeouts, and a 7-4 record. Luckily for Ober, the offense has come through many times when he takes the mound, and if they continue to play as they had going into their off day, it could be another winnable series for the Twins.