Twins Josh Donaldson Debate Needs More Than a Sound Bite

Josh Donaldson described a loss of trust during his time with the Minnesota Twins. The useful question for the organization now is what would prevent another group of players from feeling the same way.

During an Oct. 7 episode of Get It Done League, Donaldson recalled frustration with a late-inning move to an unfamiliar left-hander during his second year with the Twins. He criticized relying on a handedness matchup when he lacked confidence in the pitcher.

His account offered insight into how he experienced those decisions. Evaluating the choices themselves requires additional evidence. That distinction matters as Minnesota assembles a new pitching staff and decide which relievers should handle important innings in 2027.

A Weak Bullpen Complicated the Decisions

Minnesota Twins relief pitchers walk out to the bullpen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota's 2021 relievers finished 20th in MLB with a 4.39 ERA and 21st in FIP, according to Twinkie Town's review of that campaign. Those rankings documented a group that struggled to prevent runs.

The results supplied context for Donaldson's frustration. They could not establish whether a particular pitching change was justified or whether a different reliever would have performed better.

His anecdote did not name the pitcher or identify a specific game. A proper review would need the available relievers, their recent workloads and the matchup each pitcher actually offered. Familiarity alone would not settle those questions.

A manager can make a defensible choice that fails. He also can make a questionable choice that succeeds. Judging the process requires more than remembering the final score or the discomfort a move created.

Donaldson's perspective still deserves attention because players' trust affects how they receive decisions and instructions. Coaches should be able to explain why a pitcher earned an assignment and what gave him a chance to succeed.

That explanation becomes harder to deliver convincingly when the available bullpen repeatedly struggles. The front office shares responsibility for supplying credible choices.

Minnesota’s New Staff Needs Better Choices

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins' decision to hire Brian Reith created an opportunity to establish clearer plans for their pitchers. Derek Shelton and his staff should connect each reliever's skills with an assignment he can realistically handle.

The personnel also need improvement. Minnesota finished 2026 with a 4.74 bullpen ERA, ranking 26th, as On SI's offseason analysis noted. Replacing a pitching coach cannot supply every missing quality inning.

The club should seek dependable strike throwing, usable secondary pitches and enough depth to avoid asking the same few relievers to cover every difficult situation. Workload planning should accompany those acquisitions.

Reith's group also should establish how assignments change when a pitcher struggles or needs rest. Players can understand an unfamiliar choice more readily when coaches explain the preparation and reasoning behind it.

Donaldson's account does not prove that analytics caused Minnesota's problems. It does illustrate the frustration that develops when players stop believing the next pitching change will help.

The Twins should respond with a stronger relief staff and clearer communication. That would address the practical problem his criticism raised while leaving individual decisions open to an evidence-based review.