Why This Could Be the Most Important Offseason Yet for the Twins Front Office

Jeremy Zoll enters his first full offseason leading Minnesota’s baseball operations after Derek Falvey’s January departure, with a problem larger than finding free agents. The Twins need a competitive 2027 roster and a plan for what happens when much of their veteran pitching reaches the market.

Minnesota finished 77-85 and missed the postseason for the third consecutive year. Chairman Tom Pohlad has promised a higher payroll, raising the stakes for a front office that must now turn financial support into measurable improvement.

The Twins’ Core Has a Deadline

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Ryan, Pablo Lopez, Bailey Ober, and Dean Kremer could all become free agents after 2027. Keeping that group together would support a push next season, but leaving every long-term decision unresolved could force Minnesota to replace most of its rotation the following winter.

Zoll should pursue an extension with Ryan before the deadline arrives. An agreement would give the Twins an established starter beyond 2027 and reduce pressure on their developing pitchers. The price still matters, and unsuccessful negotiations wouldn't automatically justify trading him.

The same evaluation should guide decisions on Ober and Kremer. Minnesota needs to identify which veterans justify another commitment and which young starters are ready to succeed them. Carrying depth into April has value, especially with López recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Byron Buxton remains under contract through 2028, while Walker Jenkins and Kaelen Culpepper reached the Majors late in 2026. Taj Bradley posted 205 strikeouts and a 3.73 ERA. Those players give Minnesota reasons to improve now, but young talent needs a stronger supporting roster.

Buxton’s hip surgery and Lopez’s recovery also argue for caution when projecting next season. Zoll should build enough depth to handle an absence rather than assume better health will solve the problems of a losing team.

Payroll Must Produce a Better Roster

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Connor Prielipp hands the ball to manager Derek Shelton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pohlad has already acknowledged that cutting payroll after the successful 2023 season was a mistake. This winter offers a chance to change that approach. Supporting a competitive core requires funding the players around it before injuries and poor performances expose the gaps.

The spending promise needs context. Minnesota’s payroll breakdown gave a provisional 2027 baseline near $126 million before outside additions, assuming projected arbitration players return and pending mutual options are declined. That estimate could change, but a higher total payroll alone would not show how much money reached new talent.

Zoll’s immediate priorities should be securing a starting catcher and adding at least two dependable relievers. Ryan Jeffers is headed toward free agency, and the bullpen finished 26th in ERA at 4.74. Re-signing useful players would preserve part of the roster; the relief staff also needs improvement.

Minnesota’s decision to replace pitching coaches Pete Maki and Luis Ramirez adds another responsibility. Zoll and Derek Shelton must assemble a staff that can develop Bradley and the younger pitchers while improving command throughout the bullpen. Coaching changes cannot compensate for inadequate personnel.

There is a legitimate risk in spending aggressively on declining veterans or trading away the young core for short-term help. Minnesota should pursue additions that solve specific needs while preserving room for Jenkins, Culpepper and its emerging pitchers.

By Opening Day, the front office should have improved catching and relief pitching, explored a Ryan extension, and clarified its rotation plans beyond 2027. Accomplishing those goals would give the Twins a credible playoff case and a foundation that survives the next round of expiring contracts.