Twins Officially Call Up Walker Jenkins, Shake Up Roster Before White Sox Series

The Twins have made some roster moves on Friday prior to their key series against the White Sox at home. As reported yesterday, the Twins officially called up outfielder Walker Jenkins. He will make his MLB debut on Friday.

Alan Roden Optioned

Aug 23, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Minnesota Twins left fielder Alan Roden (18) gestures after hitting a double during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins optioned Alan Roden to AAA St. Paul. Roden played in just 26 games for the team at the MLB level, posting an 86 wRC+, which is below league average. Roden has appeared in just four games over the past two weeks, according to Baseball Reference.

With the biggest games of the season on the horizon, the need for the Twins at the MLB level is someone who can play the outfield every day, and that's not in the cards for Roden right now.

Roden could be back on the MLB roster as soon as Tuesday with the rosters expanding to 28 players, but it remains to be seen if that will be the move or an activation of Austin Martin from the 10-day IL.

WooSuk Go Designated for Assignment

Jul 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Woosuk Go (1) delivers to Los Angeles Angels second baseman Vaughn Grissom (5) in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To make room on the Twins' 40-man roster to add the contract of Jenkins, the decision was made to cut ties with WooSuk Go. Go has not appeared in the majors for the Twins since the end of July, and in the span of a month with the AAA St. Paul Saints, Go struggled, posting a 12.54 ERA in 9.1 innings of work. Mixed in that time was a suspension for use of an illegal foreign substance, according to the Star Tribune.

Go will certainly be given another chance on another roster, either in AAA or at the MLB level, but the Twins needed a spot on their 40-man roster and the easiest pathway to opening a spot was to cut ties with Go.

Good News For Buxton?

Aug 21, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) makes a diving catch during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The initial read on the call-up of Jenkins was that Byron Buxton, who left Tuesday's game with an apparent injury to his hip, was going to land on the injured list.

That was not the case with the moves above being announced. This is good news for the Twins because they can now have their cake in Jenkins and eat it too with both him and Buxton being in the same lineup.

This should give the Twins' lineup an entire new layer of depth for the remainder of the 2026 season. This only gives the Twins a better chance to go on a run to October.