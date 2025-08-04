Reports: Twins inquired about Christian Walker in Correa talks, Astros declined
While the Twins and Astros were hammering out the details of the shocking Carlos Correa trade last Thursday, Minnesota reportedly asked about including veteran first baseman Christian Walker in the trade.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Houston declined including Walker in the deal. Minnesota eventually settled for career minor leaguer Matt Mikulski and eating $33 million of Correa's remaining contract.
Nightengale reports Astro's owner Jim Crane pushed hard as the deadline approached for a reunion with Correa. The Twins reportedly scoffed at the idea of a trade initially, but relented after Correa said he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause if the Twins were indeed rebuilding.
It was initially reported the Astros offered Minnesota 34-year-old first baseman Christian Walker, but the Twins passed on the offer because they didn't want to "take on the two years and $40 million left on his contract." He later clarified that it was Minnesota that brought up Walker in the talks, with the Astros declining.
Houston reporter Michael Schwab has also confirmed that the Astros turned down the inclusion of Walker, with Houston GM Dana Brown reportedly "hesitant" to let go of the first baseman because he was still confident in Walker.
Houston inked Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal this offseason after three straight seasons of 20+ home runs and averaging plus-.250 at the plate in each of the past two years. The 34-year-old got off to a shaky start this season, averaging a paltry .210 with just 7 home runs and 25 RBI in the first two months of the season. Since June 1, Walker has returned to form, slugging 8 home runs, driving in 33 RBI and slashing .269/.332/.435 for Houston. Walker leads the team in RBI (58) and is tied for third in home runs (15).