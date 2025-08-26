Twins’ 2026 schedule released: Ranking the best home and road series
As the 2025 Minnesota Twins sprint towards a top-five pick in the draft, the 2026 regular-season schedule has been released — and it features a March 26 Opening Day against the Orioles in Baltimore.
That has a nor'easter snowstorm written all over it, but that's why Major League Baseball provides off days between games early in the season, and that's exactly what the Twins have on March 27 before finishing the series March 28-29.
Then they stay on the road for three games in four days against the Kansas City Royals before the 2026 Home Opener at Target Field on April 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Good luck making that one up in the event of a postponement because the next scheduled off day doesn't arrive until April 16. In fact, the Twins only have two days off in April (the 16th and 20th).
Minnesota also better prepare to excel in chilly weather as 29 of 50 games to begin the season will be in Minneapolis, including 17 of 32 games in March and April. Temps should be warm enough to avoid too much chilly weather in May, but the Twins still play at home in 12 of their first 18 games that month.
Ranking the 5 most exciting home series on the Twins' 2026 schedule
- New York Yankees, Sept. 14-16
- Philadelphia Phillies, Aug. 14-16
- Los Angeles Dodgers, June 22-24
- Milwaukee Brewers, May 15-17
- Boston Red Sox, April 13-15
Imagine a mid-September battle between the Yankees and the Twins that matters in the playoff race. It may seem unlikely considering the Twins are clearly adopting a youth movement, but you never know. Beyond that, the border battle with the Brewers is always fun while the Dodgers, Phillies and Red Sox bring big stars to town.
Ranking the 5 most exciting road series on the Twins' 2026 schedule
- New York Yankees, July 3-5
- Chicago Cubs, July 17-19
- Boston Red Sox, May 22-24
- New York Mets, April 21-23
- San Francisco Giants, Sept. 21-23
Going to Yankee Stadium for series over Fourth of July weekend is going to be awesome. Wrigley Field to visit the Cubs in th middle of July will also be fun, while early season trips to play the Mets in New York and the the Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston will be intriguing. The second-to-last series of the regular season will take the Twins to the Bay Area for a date with the Giants at beautiful Oracle Park.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Twins On SI newsletter
Month-by-month opponents at Target Field
Who do the Twins host in March and April?
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Detroit Tigers
- Boston Red Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Seattle Mariners
- Toronto Blue Jays (1 game)
Who the Twins host in May?
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Houston Astros
Who do the Twins host in June?
- Chicago White Sox
- Kansas City Royals
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Colorado Rockies
Who do the Twins host in July?
- Cleveland Guardians
- Los Angeles Angels
- Oakland Athletics
- Kansas City Royals
Who do the Twins host in August?
- Baltimore Orioles
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Atlanta Braves
- Chicago White Sox
- Detroit Tigers (1 game)
Who do the Twins host in September?
- Detroit Tigers
- Cleveland Guardians
- New York Yankees
- Texas Rangers