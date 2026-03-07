USA vs. Brazil Live Updates: Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic Tilt

It all begins Friday night.

Three years after the United States came one Mike Trout swing short of a 2023 World Baseball Classic title, the U.S. will begin its 2026 WBC journey on Friday night.

First up: A matchup against Brazil in the opening pool play round.

This year, the United States’ roster is loaded. Many of the biggest stars in the sport will be wearing red, white and blue over the next few weeks—including Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Royals speedster Bobby Witt Jr. Both players are in USA’s stacked lineup for Friday night’s opener against Brazil.

How to watch USA vs. Brazil in World Baseball Classic

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Daikin Park

TV/Streaming: Fox and FoxSports.com

Follow along with Sports Illustrated throughout the game for the latest happenings in the WBC:

USA vs. Brazil: Live updates from World Baseball Classic matchup

