Vinnie Pasquantino Reveals Huge Leg Bruise After Striking Out on Pitch That Hit Him
Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino had an at-bat to forget during Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox.
During the first inning up against new Red Sox pitcher Dustin May, Pasquantino was sat down on strikes after swinging through a devastating sweeper. It was a nasty pitch, and it broke so much that despite Pasquantino swinging and missing, the ball ended up running all the way inside and hitting him square on the thigh.
It looked for a moment as if Pasquantino fouled the ball off, but in reality it just bounced straight off his thigh and he was ruled out on strikes.
On Thursday, the Royals first baseman posted the aftermath of his embarrassing strikeout on social media, revealing a massive bruise on his thigh while having a laugh at his own expense.
All in all, not a moment Pasquantino will look back too fondly on, though the welt on his leg will certainly serve as a frequent and painful reminder of it throughout the next few days.