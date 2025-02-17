Wade Boggs Signals He's Cancer Free With Awesome Video of Him Ringing Hospital Bell
Five months after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, Wade Boggs is now cancer free.
"An extremely emotional day," the former Red Sox third baseman posted on X (formerly Twitter) back on Feb. 7. "I can’t thank my doctor’s Dr. Engleman and Dr. Heidenberg enough also to everyone for your thoughts and prayers Debbie and I are pleased to announce I am cancer free"
On Monday, Boggs followed up his incredible announcement with a video of him ringing a bell at the hospital to celebrate the moment.
Take a look:
Awesome stuff.
Boggs spent the majority of his 18-year MLB career with the Boston Red Sox. He was a 12-time All-Star, an eight-time Silver Slugger, a five-time AL batting champion, and went on to win the World Series with the New York Yankees in 1996. Boggs was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005, and his No. 26 jersey was retired by the Red Sox in '16.
The 66-year-old now has even more to celebrate.