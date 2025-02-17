SI

Wade Boggs Signals He's Cancer Free With Awesome Video of Him Ringing Hospital Bell

The Hall of Fame third baseman was diagnosed with prostate cancer five months ago.

Mike Kadlick

Boggs rings a bell, signaling he is cancer free.
Boggs rings a bell, signaling he is cancer free. / Screenshot via Wade Boggs on X
In this story:

Five months after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, Wade Boggs is now cancer free.

"An extremely emotional day," the former Red Sox third baseman posted on X (formerly Twitter) back on Feb. 7. "I can’t thank my doctor’s Dr. Engleman and Dr. Heidenberg enough also to everyone for your thoughts and prayers Debbie and I are pleased to announce I am cancer free"

On Monday, Boggs followed up his incredible announcement with a video of him ringing a bell at the hospital to celebrate the moment.

Take a look:

Awesome stuff.

Boggs spent the majority of his 18-year MLB career with the Boston Red Sox. He was a 12-time All-Star, an eight-time Silver Slugger, a five-time AL batting champion, and went on to win the World Series with the New York Yankees in 1996. Boggs was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005, and his No. 26 jersey was retired by the Red Sox in '16.

The 66-year-old now has even more to celebrate.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/MLB