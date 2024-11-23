MLB Insider Reports Walker Buehler, Yankees Have 'Mutual Interest' in Free Agency
The New York Yankees are looking to beef up their starting rotation for next season. According to a report from MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, there is "some mutual interest" between the Yankees and Dodgers starter Walker Buehler.
Buehler pitched against the Yankees in the 2024 World Series and sealed the eighth title in Dodgers history when he struck out New York's Alex Verdugo to close out the deciding Game 5.
Now, Buehler enters free agency with the possibility of joining the team whose fate he sealed in late October.
Buehler had a rough 2024 season after making a return from his second Tommy John surgery, posting a 5.38 ERA and a 1-6 record in 16 regular-season starts.
He threw six scoreless innings in the World Series, however, including five scoreless in Game 3 where he recorded the win. He earned the save in the championship-clinching Game 5, a strong finish to a difficult regular season.
Buehler, 30, will generate plenty of interest in free agency. He already turned down a pitch from the Athletics due to their stadium situation, as they will play in Sacramento for the next three seasons. Buehler had no interest in playing in Sacramento, A's manager Mark Kotsay said at a recent speaking appearance.
The Detroit Tigers and New York Mets are just a couple of other teams who could use Buehler's services. Due to the Dodgers' stacked pitching rotation, he'll likely wear a new uniform come next season.