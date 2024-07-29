SI

White Sox GM Sounds Fed Up With Garrett Crochet Situation

Chris Getz isn't pleased by Crochet's contract and usage demands.

Ryan Phillips

Jul 28, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet remains a hot target as Major League Baseball's trade deadline approaches, but it sounds like his current team is tiring of dealing with his situation.

Last week, Crochet's demands for his usage for the rest of the season went public, and it has thrown his trade market into disarray. Jon Heyman reports the 25-year-old Chicago White Sox ace wants to remain a starter for the rest of the season but will refuse to pitch in the postseason unless he has a contract extension in hand.

It's clear White Sox general manager Chris Getz wasn't a fan of that going public.

"The communication had been very strong between Garrett and I and his agency," Getz said (via ESPN). "I was a little surprised and taken aback by how they went about it, considering I had a conversation with his agent the night before. That’s not exactly the tactic I would have taken, being a former player."

Getz further claimed he and Crochet are fine but added, "We understand why a stance would be taken like that. How you go about expressing that, was a bit hurtful, quite honestly, considering we could have handled it a little bit differently and still accomplish what everyone wanted to accomplish."

Any team acquiring Crochet would want him for the postseason, but would also have few reasons to sign him to an extension. He's under team control through 2026 and carries a high risk of injury. Crochet has been injured on and off since his freshman year of college and underwent Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2022. Before 2024, the most innings he'd every thrown in a season was 65 as a sophomore in college at Tennessee.

Crochet is a high-end talent having a brilliant season. He's currently 6–8 with a 3.23 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, and is second in baseball with 160 strikeouts against 26 walks in 114 1/3 innings. He leads all MLB pitchers in fWAR (4.1) and is second in FIP (2.41). But every inning he throws the rest of the season increases his chances of injury, given that he only threw 12 2/3 innings during the 2023 campaign as he recovered from elbow surgery.

Trading for Crochet was already a big risk, but now with his contract and usage demands, it just became a whole lot riskier. No one understands that more than Getz, who seems exhausted by the situation.

We'll see if anyone is willing to risk it and go all-in on Crochet.

Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

