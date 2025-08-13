White Sox Prospect Gets Base Hit You Need to See to Believe
George Wolkow is a 19-year old outfielder in the White Sox organization, playing for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. On Tuesday night he had one of the most unique hits in professional baseball history.
During the bottom of the 1st inning Wolkow came to the plate with no outs and two runners on base. Pitcher Ethan Bagwell did something that made the announcers and some others in the ballpark think a balk should be called, and that might have been why Wolkow started to step back from the plate.
When no call was made, Bagwell threw a pitch down the middle and Wolkow, with his bat only in his left hand, took a swing that you've probably only seen in a game of Wiffle Ball. Whatever motivated Wolkow to swing, he hit the ball and poked it down the right field line past the first baseman.
Wolkow ended up on first with a one-handed RBI single. The way Chicago's season has been going, this is probably the organization's highlight of the year.
Wolkow, a seventh-round draft pick by Chicago in 2023, has 11 home runs on the season. They were all hit using both hands.