White Sox Still Finding Hilarious New Ways to Lose Baseball Games
The Chicago White Sox keep finding new ways to lose. On Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals they entered the bottom of the ninth with a 3-2 lead. With no outs and a runner on first, Drew Waters hit a high pop fly to the right side of the infield. What happened next was chaos.
Infielder Chase Meidroth eventually settled under the ball and stuck his glove up in the air just in time for it to skim his glove, hit him in the head and bounce into right field. Meidroth looked up to locate the ball, but obviously couldn't. By the time he realized where it went, right fielder Michael Taylor was overthrowing shortstop Jacob Amaya at second and everyone was safe.
The next batter, Freddy Fermin, hit a bunt single to load the bases. This was followed by another infield single to tie the game. Bobby Witt Jr. then hit a walk-off single and the White Sox dropped to 10-26 on the season.
After the game on White Sox Postgame Live, host Chuck Garfien and analyst Ozzie Guillen vacillated between shock, depression, disgust and straight up laughter. Guillen said that if he was still the manager the team would have stayed on the field after the game to practice until 2 o'clock in the morning.
The 2024 White Sox, who came within one loss of tying the 1960 New York Mets for the most in modern baseball history, started the season 8-28. Then they won four straight games.