Here is part two of Jeff Faraudo's Cal Sports Report interview with 2019 first-rounder and former Bear Andrew Vaughn, to talk about how his first pro season went, and what it was like to experience a big-league spring training for the first time.

It's a great read/watch, and feel free to take a look at part one of Jeff's piece, which was an interesting look at Vaughn's approach to weathering the coronavirus delay.