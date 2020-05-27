South Side Hit Pen
Sox Vox podcast 1: Julie Brady

Brett Ballantini

So, we're back with the podcast. The same host you've endeavored to fast-forward through at South Side Sox and South Side Hit Pen at WordPress, is back, with delightful guests and colorful hijinks.

As always, we aim to produce a fun podcast. If some research, analysis or debate leak out as well, all the better.

The first co-host for Mach 2 or 3 of the podcast is Winston-Salem Dash denizen Julie Brady. You may know Julie from the outstanding prose she produces for our Minor League Updates. If you follow her on Twitter @DestroyBaseball, you may know of her delightful in-game tweets, from jaw-dropping Luis Robert footage to rally-inducing chicken dances. And if you don't know her, get hip, man; Julie is as good a writer on the White Sox as you'll find, period.

So sit back, relax, and try to dodge the trains ... the podcast is back!

Here's the full video of our podcast:

And here's the podcast, also available on Apple Podcasts:

