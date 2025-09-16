White Sox Outfielder Mike Tauchman Nominated For Roberto Clemente Award
CHICAGO –– Outfielder Mike Tauchman on Monday was nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award, which, per MLB.com, is bestowed annually to the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.
"It's a great honor," Tauchman said. "Obviously, anybody that plays this game knows the story of Roberto Clemente, not only who he was as a player and what he meant to the game in that way, but also as maybe our best example of how to be a better person off the field. He used his platform to help others who weren't as fortunate as him up until his last days. It's a great honor to be recognized. It's not something that was a goal, but it's definitely a great accomplishment."
One player from each team is annually nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award, which, in 2024 was given to Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez. The last White Sox player to win the award was first baseman Paul Konerko in 2014.
Here are more details on the work Tauchman has done to earn this nomination, per MLB.com.
Following the birth of his daughter, Remi -- who was born with a cleft palate and initially required an NG tube for the first three months of her life -- Mike and his wife, Eileen, turned their family’s experience into an opportunity to support others facing similar challenges.
Understanding firsthand the stress and uncertainty that families endure when a child requires extended hospital care, the Tauchmans organized a care-package initiative during a White Sox home game at the end of June. Alongside staff, players’ families and partners, they assembled care packages for parents and children navigating hospital stays for cleft and other craniofacial conditions.
These comfort bags included stuffed animals for babies, a non-spill sippy cup, silicone spoon, $20 Dunkin’ gift card, blanket, long charging cord, baby book and essentials for post-surgery care such as lip balm and wipes. The packages were delivered to a nearby children’s hospital and intended to ease the burden families often feel during these difficult moments.
Timed around National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month this July, the Tauchman family expanded its efforts by launching a fundraising campaign at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood, further sustaining support for this cause. They pledged to personally match donations up to their goal of $18,000, a tribute to Mike’s number and commitment that doubles the impact of every dollar contributed.
To further inspire participation, donors sending $18 or more were automatically entered into a raffle for a unique White Sox gameday experience, including a meet and greet on the ballpark’s warning track. Donations already have exceeded $21,000 and will be used toward everything, from transportation to meals for families navigating hospital stays.
"My wife deserves a lot of the credit, sort of the genesis of the idea," Tauchman said. "And the White Sox were great in helping us execute, using some of their connections. But it's a cause that is deeply personal to us. The support from family, friends, fans, all of the above, it has meant a lot to us."
"Baseball takes up a lot of our time, a lot of our thoughts, just the day in and day out of it. To be able to be involved with this this year, after we've had some challenges as a family this year, to be able to give back to other families that we know have experienced things that we have, it means a lot to me and my entire family."
To vote on the Roberto Clemente Award, CLICK HERE.
