Munetaka Murakami Explains Decision To Join White Sox And Goals For 2026

The White Sox held an introductory press conference Monday for Munetaka Murakami, a Japanese corner infield who joins the team on a two-year, $34 million deal.

Murakami, 25, has become known for his impressing power-hitting ability after setting a single-season NPB record with 56 home runs in 2022 and hitting at least 24 home runs in each of the last seven seasons. Now he'll make the jump to MLB, where other Japanese players like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, to name a few, have become superstars in recent seasons.

Murakami's first words to White Sox fans made for a memorable moment.

“Hello, my name is Munetaka Murakami. White Sox nation, you guys [are] in my heart," he said in English while holding up White Sox-branded Sox.

He went on to discuss his journey to MLB, his style of play offensively and defensively, his expectations for the White Sox and much more.

“Ever since I started playing baseball until this very day, I’ve been supported by very many people. I believe I am the person and ball player I am today due to their love and support," Murakami said through translator David Yamamoto. "I am deeply grateful to everyone who has been involved in my journey. Above all, I'd like to thank my parents for raising me. Putting this uniform on, I feel like I’ve finally reached the start line. I’m incredibly honored and excited to be able to play in front of these wonderful fans at Rate Field. I would like to thank everyone in the White Sox organization for believing in myself and providing me the opportunity."

"My goal is to win, continuously grow and continuously challenge myself. No matter who the opponent is, I’m always willing to take the challenge on and I will never give up. I will contribute to this club to the best of my ability. I hope to express on the field how wonderful and great the game of baseball is. To all my fans who supported me in Japan, although we will be far apart, I believe you will always be by my side in taking on this challenge. Thank you for your continued support. And lastly of course, all of my fans in Japan, you guys will always be in my heart as well.”

In the process of learning a new language, Murakami ended his opening statement with a brief message in English.

“Let’s get to work," he said. "Yes!”

New Chicago White Sox player Munetaka Murakami gives a thumbs up on the field after a press conference where he was introduced at Rate Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

On the deciding factor in choosing the White Sox in free agency...

Murakami: “I felt the White Sox were the best fit for myself and they could help me become the best player I am. And I really believe in the vision of this organization, and I would love to be a part of this.”

On how he ended up with the White Sox instead of signing a long-term deal...

Murakami: “My main priority was to find the best fit, whether the contract was long or not, it wasn’t really a factor for myself. I just really believe in the city and the organization, and I’m really happy to be here.”

On how playing in the World Baseball Classic showed him he’s ready for the challenge of MLB...

Murakami: “I’ve always wanted to come to the U.S. to play. It has nothing to do with the World Baseball Classic. This has always been my dream since I was a young child.”

New Chicago White Sox player Munetaka Murakami gives a thumbs up after a press conference where he was introduced at Rate Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

On how he’d assess the White Sox from a competitive standpoint, and whether it took much convincing for him to say yes to their offer...

Murakami: “Obviously I’ve heard that this club has lost a lot of games in the past, but that is in the past. I only look forward. I’m excited with the exciting young players that this club has, and I’m ready to take on that challenge to grow with the group and try to hope to build something really special here.”

On the challenges of adjusting to MLB...

Murakami: “I think everything’s obviously going to be a challenge.”

On the last 48 hours of this deal coming together...

Murakami: “Obviously the last 48 hours have been pretty crazy, a lot of travel. I think I’ll really feel like the excitement is going to be when I get to spring training.”

New Chicago White Sox player Munetaka Murakami, right, with general manager Chris Getz, left, during a press conference where he was introduced at Rate Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

On how confident he is that he can hit major league pitching and how he’d define personal success next season...

Murakami: “I will break down your question in terms of confidence. I do have the confidence to work hard and really face my challenges, so I am pretty confident I can succeed in the States. I’m not really looking at this from a numbers standpoint. I just really want to compete every day and face the challenges, and if I’m contributing to the team every night, every game, I feel that’s a success.”

On his familiarity with Chicago and which Major League players’ autographs he’d like to get...

Murakami: “It was extremely cold here. I’m not really an autograph guy, so that’s very tough question.”

On working on his power swing, and if there are any concerns about hitting home runs in MLB

Murakami: “Rather than explaining my swing, I would like for you to see my swing once the season starts. I’ve been relentlessly working hard on my swing. I try to tinker my swing to adjust to the U.S. And if you could ask me that question once the season starts, I promise you I’ll give you an answer.”

On whether injuries have affected his ability to hit home runs in the past...

Murakami: “No.”

Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) looks on after hitting a home run during the second inning against USA at LoanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On talking with other Japanese players about this opportunity...

Murakami: “I’ve contacted Seiya [Suzuki] and Shota Imanaga because they’re both in Chicago, and they’ve given me a lot of good advice on what Chicago is like.”

On his reaction to Chris Getz calling him one of the most prolific power hitters on the planet...

Murakami: “I’m very tough on myself, so I’m very thankful for Chris calling me that. I did break the record in Japan, and I’m really, really proud of that record. It is an honor to break Mr. Sadaharu Oh’s record.”

On former White Sox pitcher Shingo Takatsu’s impact on him…

Murakami: “Shingo Takatsu was my manager since my first year of the minor leagues, all the way up to this past season. So I have deep ties with my manager, and obviously he reached out and has told me it’s a wonderful organization and Chicago’s a great town and you will absolutely love it.”

On Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suuzki selling Murakami on living in Chicago...

Murakami: “I actually spoke to them after I agreed to come to the White Sox, but they were both very supportive and talking good things about Chicago.”

Team Japan infielder Munetaka Murakami (55) hits a solo home run against USA during the third inning in the baseball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. | Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

On his defense...

Murakami: “I’m more interested in taking on the challenge of defense, and that is one of the reasons I wanted to come to the States. I really look forward to the challenge, and I will relentlessly do whatever it takes to get better at defense. I’m gonna get better.”

On how he chose to wear No. 5

Murakami: “I wore No. 55 in Japan, and I wanted to start my new journey with a new number. And it was close to my old number, 55, so I chose No. 5.”

On how he feels reflecting on this whole process...

Murakami: “I feel I’ve really reached the start line. Reflecting back, I felt like my team –– Casey and Bobby, my agents, and I –– we really got together, and I really enjoyed the process of finding a great team to go to.”

