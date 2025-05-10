White Sox Center Fielder Luis Robert Jr. Dealing With Right Knee Soreness
CHICAGO – Luis Robert Jr. is not in the lineup Saturday due to right knee soreness, White Sox manager Will Venable said before their 6:10 p.m. CT game against the Miami Marlins.
"With all these guys, we have a couple of guys banged up. Kind of what you would expect being at the end of a stretch were it’s been 26 out of 27," Venable said. "Really dense part of the schedule here where these nicks and bruises are part of it. It’s more one of those then anything we are really concerned about. Day to day thing. We expect him to be available, though also."
Robert played center field and hit third in the lineup during Friday's 6-2 win over the Marlins. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.
After a slow start, Robert is slashing .186/.293/.326/.619 through 37 games and 152 plate appearances. He's been more productive over the last two weeks, though, going 12-for-45 with three home runs, 10 RBI and eight stolen bases. He's tied with Oneil Cruz for the MLB lead with 15 stolen bases.
With Robert out of the starting lineup, Michael A. Taylor is playing center field and batting ninth.
