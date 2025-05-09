White Sox Infielder Chase Meidroth Scratched From Lineup
CHICAGO – Chase Meidroth has been scratched from the lineup due to right shoulder soreness ahead of Friday's 6:40 p.m. CT game against the Miami Marlins at Rate Field, the White Sox announced.
Meidroth is considered day-to-day. He was originally slated to lead off and play shortstop, but he has been replaced by Jake Amaya, who will play shortstop and bat ninth. Here's how the White Sox lineup looks after these changes.
- Miguel Vargas, 1B
- Matt Thaiss, C
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Andrew Vaughn, DH
- Josh Rojas, 3B
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Brooks Baldwin, LF
- Michael A. Taylor, RF
- Jake Amaya, SS
The White Sox acquired Meidroth and other prospects as part of a trade with the Boston Red Sox in December for pitcher Garrett Crochet. Meidroth made his MLB debut on April 11 against the Red Sox, but he missed just over a week of action due to right thumb inflammation.
Across his first 62 plate appearances in the big leagues, Meidroth has nine runs, 13 hits, one double, two RBI, three stolen bases, nine walks and nine strikeouts. He has a slash line of .245/.355/.264/.619.
