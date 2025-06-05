Chicago White Sox Center Fielder Luis Robert Jr. Suffers Setback In Batting Cage
CHICAGO – White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. remains out of the lineup Thursday for a third straight game.
Manager Will Venable said Tuesday that Robert would not start on Tuesday or Wednesday against the Tigers, but he'd be available off the bench. Robert did not end up appearing in either game. The goal during that time was to work on adjustments in the batting cage.
However, Robert suffered a setback while doing so.
"He was in the cage [Wednesday] and was hitting and a ball actually ricocheted and hit him in the head," Venable said before Thursday's game. "So just giving him, just as a precaution, just one extra day. He'll be fine, back in there tomorrow."
"He got checked out [by medical staff], yeah. It was a good blow, yeah. But he's fine. No concussion. Again, he'll be in there tomorrow."
Robert is on pace for the worst season in his six-year MLB career, slashing .177/.266/.286 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 24 walks and 68 strikeouts through 221 plate appearances. Venable shared more insight Thursday into what Robert has been trying to accomplish the last few days while not playing.
"Good. I think a lot of it was about really challenging him and putting him in spots to hit some velo and to do some different things and just try to be aggressive and athletic," Venable said. "Sounds like it went well and he's feeling good."
"He's been around. There's been stuff that he's been asked to do also that he wants to do. Again, these last couple days have been extremely productive, where really throughout the day he's got things scheduled that he's doing. It's not kind of just hit in the cage and hang out. He's been working this entire time."
