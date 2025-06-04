Chicago White Sox Infielder Expects Short Stint On Injured List
CHICAGO – The White Sox placed Lenyn Sosa on the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Sosa said the injury occurred early in Monday's game while running, and the pain became more intense as the game progressed. He played second base and went 1-for-4 with a single and a strikeout on Monday, then went 0-for-4 with a strikeout while playing first and second base on Tuesday.
White Sox manager Will Venable did not have a timeline for Sosa's return. He called Wednesday a big evaluation day, and said they will set a plan and take it day-by-day. Sosa doesn't expect to be out long, though.
"Thank God it’s nothing serious," Sosa said Wednesday. "I think a week, week and a half, I’m going to be able to come back."
Sosa has been one of the team's most productive hitters in his fourth MLB season. He leads the White Sox with 55 hits to go along with four home runs 17 RBIs, 10 doubles, 15 runs, one stolen base five walks and 48 strikeouts. That comes out to a .274/.291/.383/.674 slash line.
"I was feeling very good," Sosa said. "My focus was more on trying to be more productive with runners on base. That’s something that I was really focused on. Overall, feeling pretty good."
The 25-year-old had been especially productive in two-strike counts, ranking ninth in the American League with a .271 batting average. He also leads the major leagues with 14 hits on 0-2 counts.
"Just be more patient in that situation, in that count," Sosa said. "Because usually I like to swing at pitches out of the strike zone. That’s who I am, but in that count I try to be more patient and have a better selection."
Without Sosa, who played 50 games at second base but also mixed in at first base and third base, the White Sox have a few options. On Wednesday, Josh Rojas is playing second base, with Miguel Vargas at third base and Tim Elko at first base. Chase Meidroth is starting at shortstop, but he played second base Tuesday, when Vinny Capra played shortstop.
Venable will miss Sosa's presence in the lineup and the infield.
"Sosa was one of those guys that, you know, kind of a sneaky performer," Venable said. "Really good performance and productive, but he’s just a guy that was in there every day and kind of just look up and he’s among our team leaders in all categories. He’s meant a lot to this team and solid defense at second base. And yeah, we’re going to miss him. He’s been doing a great job and hope he gets back soon."
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- ELKO RECALLED: Tim Elko hit three home runs in 10 games with the White Sox earlier this season. CLICK HERE
- WEDNESDAY PREVIEW: Left-hander Jared Shuster will open Wednesday's game against the Tigers. Here's the game day preview, including the probable pitchers, lineups, roster news, TV and radio details, weather forecast and more. CLICK HERE
- SMITH SILENCES TIGERS: White Sox rookie starting pitcher Shane Smith tossed 5.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's win. CLICK HERE