Chicago White Sox Get Terrible Injury News on Key Part of Team's Rebuild
The Chicago White Sox suffered terrible injury news on Saturday, as it was revealed that young right-hander Drew Thorpe will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the season.
In addition, Brandon Drury is likely out for Opening Day after suffering a thumb injury.
Per Scott Merkin of MLB.com on social media:
A few updates per Sox:
Drew Thorpe will undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future. Dr. Keith Meister will perform the procedure.
Brandon Drury sustained a fractured left thumb and will have a follow up visit with Dr. Donald Sheridan on Monday in Scottsdale
Unfortunately, the Thorpe situation has been building to this. He had bone spurs removed from his right elbow in the offseason and there were reports about him not recovering as well as he would have wanted.
In nine starts last season for the White Sox, he went 3-3 with a 5.48 ERA. Not a hard-thrower, he struck out 25 batters in 44.1 innings. He was a top-60 prospect in the sport at the time of his debut in June. The White Sox acquired him in the trade that sent Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres and he had previously been acquired by the Padres in the trade that sent Juan Soto to the Yankees.
The White Sox are coming off a season in which they went 41-121, suffering the most losses in the Modern Era. Prospect development and development of young players is the biggest key for the team this year, so seeing Thorpe go down is certainly a devastating development.
