Game Day Preview: White Sox Bullpen To Carry Load Wednesday Against Tigers
CHICAGO – The White Sox and Tigers have split the first two games of a four-game series at Rate Field, though neither game has been close.
On Monday, Kerry Carpenter's three home runs led the Tigers to a 13-1 win and made them MLB's first 40-win team this season. In Game 2, starter Shane Smith held Detroit scoreless across 5.1 innings, and the White Sox lineup notched 10 hits in an 8-1 victory.
White Sox manager Will Venable said before Tuesday's game that Wednesday will be a bullpen day. Left-hander Jared Shuster is scheduled to be the opener, a role he also took on Friday against the Orioles. Shuster pitched one scoreless inning that day, and he's pitched 14.2 innings out of the White Sox bullpen this season with a 6.14 ERA. A former first-round pick, Shuster joined the White Sox as part of a trade with the Atlanta Braves in 2023 for Aaron Bummer.
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. will get a second straight day off on Wednesday as he works through adjustments at the plate, a decision Venable explained Tuesday. Michael A. Taylor started in center field on Tuesday and went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, two walks and two runs scored. The White Sox lineup is set to face Sawyer Gipson-Long, who's making his fifth start of the season for the Tigers.
How to watch White Sox vs. Tigers
- Who: Chicago White Sox (19-42) vs. Detroit Tigers (40-22)
- When: Wednesday, June 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Tigers are favored on the money line at minus-200 and the White Sox money line odds are plus-168. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at plus-108 odds, and the Tigers minus-1.5 at minus-130 odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 6 p.m. in Chicago, the forecast is 58 degrees and a 32% chance of rain with north-northeast winds at 8 mph. The chance of rain is 24% at 7 p.m., 16% at 8 p.m. and 19% at 9 p.m., according to weather.com.
Lineups
Probable pitchers
- White Sox LHP Jared Shuster: 11 appearances, 1 start, 14.2 IP, 22 H, 10 ER, 0 HR, 4 BB, 11 K, 6.14 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 0-0 record, 0 saves, -0.2 WAR.
- Tigers RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long: 4 starts, 20 IP, 14 H, 6 ER, 2 HR, 8 BB, 26 K, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 1-0 record, 0.4 WAR.
Roster news
- Before Tuesday's game, the White Sox placed right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cannon on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain and recalled right-hander Caleb Freeman from Triple-A Charlotte.
- The team agreed to a one-year, $1-million contract with right-handed pitcher Dan Altavilla and added him to the 26-man roster. In a corresponding move, they placed right-hander Miguel Castro on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to May 29) with a patellar tendon tear in his right knee.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- A.J. Hinch, Detroit Tigers: Hinch, 50, is in his fifth season with Tigers. He had a 307-341 record in his first four seasons with one play off appearance. The Tigers lost to the Guardians in the 2024 ALDS after winning 86 games, the most in Hinch's tenure in Detroit. Hinch was previously the Houston Astros' manager from 2015-19, posting a .594 win percentage with a World Series title in 2019, four playoff appearances and a 28-22 playoff record. The Astros fired Hinch in January of 2020 after MLB suspended him for one year for his role in the team's sign-stealing scandal.
