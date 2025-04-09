White Sox Outfielder Andrew Benintendi Placed On Injured List
CHICAGO – The White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with a left adductor strain prior to Wednesday's game against the Guardians. Outfielder Greg Jones has been called up from Triple-A.
Benintendi left Sunday's game in Detroit with what the team originally announced as left adductor tightness. This is unfortunate news for a White Sox lineup that has struggled to begin the 2025 season. Benintendi had been a bright spot with a team-high nine hits, two home runs and six RBI. His .290 batting average and .817 OPS were also team-high numbers among players with at least 14 at-bats.
The White Sox rank 27th in MLB in runs (32), 30th in hits (62), 27th in doubles (11), 20th in home runs (nine), 23rd in walks (30), 28th in batting average (.199) and 27th in OPS (.589). The team is in last place in the AL Central with a 2-8 record ahead of Wednesday's 6:10 p.m. ET first pitch in Cleveland.
Jones joins the big league roster after appearing in eight games for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. Across 35 plate appearances this season, Jones has one home run, five RBI, four stolen bases, a .138 batting average and a .562 OPS. The White Sox claimed Jones off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on March 26.
Jones played six games for the Rockies last season but spent most of 2024 with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes. Across 86 games with the Isotopes, he had a .269/.346/.460 slash line and totaled 16 home runs, 42 RBI and 46 stolen bases. He played 62 games in center field, 14 at shortstop and eight at second base. He was the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Tampa Bay Rays, but has played just six games in the big leagues.
He joins a White Sox outfield that is set to line up Wednesday with Michael A. Taylor in left field, Luis Robert Jr. in center field and Mike Tauchman in right field. Brooks Baldwin, Austin Slater and Travis Jankowski have also logged innings in the outfield this season.
