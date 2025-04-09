Game Day Preview: Rotation Turns Back To Sean Burke As White Sox Face Guardians
After having mixed results in his first two starts, White Sox Sean Burke takes the mound Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians. Here's the game day preview, including the probable pitchers, lineups, roster news, TV and radio details, weather forecast and more.
In this story:
The White Sox had a few chances to snap their losing streak on Tuesday. But the lineup couldn't come through with a timely hit, and Mike Clevinger walked home the Guardians' winning run in a 1-0 game. That extended the White Sox losing streak to six games.
Sean Burke gets the start Tuesday as the White Sox and Guardians play Game 2 of a three-game series at 6:10 p.m. ET at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Burke threw six scoreless innings on Opening Day, but he allowed six earned runs in his second start against the Twins. He faces off against Guardians starter Logan Allen.
Here's more information on Wednesday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Guardians
- Who: Chicago White Sox (2-8) at Cleveland Guardians (4-6)
- When: Wednesday, April 9 at 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Guardians are favored on the money line at minus-184, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-154. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-134 odds, and the Guardians minus-1.5 at plus-112 odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 6 p.m. in Cleveland, the forecast is 44 degrees and cloudy with a 15% chance of rain and east-northeast winds at seven miles per hour, according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Andrew Vaughn, 1B
- Austin Slater, DH
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Korey Lee, C
- Michael A. Taylor, LF
- Jake Amaya, SS
- Mike Tauchman, RF
Guardians
- Steven Kwan, LF
- José Ramírez, 3B
- Carlos Santana, 1B
- Kyle Manzardo, DH
- Jhonkensy Noel, RF
- Nolan Jones, CF
- Gabriel Arias, SS
- Daniel Schneemann, 2B
- Austin Hedges, C
Tuesday's starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Sean Burke: On Opening Day, Burke threw six scoreless innings with three hits, zero walks and three strikeouts. But in his second start of the season against the Twins, Burke's sliders caught too much of the zone, and he allowed six earned runs and two home runs in 4.1 innings.
- Guardians LHP Logan Allen: In his third season with the Guardians, Allen has made just one appearance so far. He took the loss against the Padres on April 1, allowing seven hits and four earned runs while walking five batters across 5.1 innings. Allen had a 5.73 ERA over 20 starts last season.
News
- The White Sox announced Wednesday they've agreed to a minor-league deal with outfielder Travis Jankowski. Jankowskiwas designated for assignment on Sunday, when the White Sox activated Mike Tauchman off of the injured list.
- White Sox starter Shane Smith tossed six scoreless innings with two hits, one walk and six strikeouts in Tuesday's 1-0 loss. In his second MLB start, he became the first White Sox rookie since 2011 to take a no-hit bid into the 6th, according to MLB Pipeline. He's also the first pitcher to throw at least 11.2 innings in his first two MLB games with no more than four total bases since White Sox pitcher Shovel Hodge in 1920, per Codify.
- The White Sox reinstated left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert from the injured list on Tuesday and optioned left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. They also agreed to a minor-league deal with Brandon Drury and assigned him to extended Spring Training in Arizona.
- During Sunday's game, the team announced Andrew Benintendi exited with left adductor tightness and is day-to-day. He's not in Tuesday's lineup. Fellow outfielder Mike Tauchman returned from the 10-day injured list on Sunday and notched one hit and a walk in the 4-3 loss.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Stephen Vogt, Guardians: Vogt, 40, is in his second season as the Guardians' manager. In his first season as an MLB manager, he guided Cleveland to a 92-69 record, and AL Central division title and an appearance in the ALCS. Vogt was named 2024 AL manager of the year. Prior to his current role, Vogt spent the 2023 season as the Seattle Mariners' bullpen and quality control coach. He primarily played catcher for 10 seasons in MLB, beginning with the Tampa Bay Rays and later for the Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves through the 2022 season.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- WHITE SOX LOSE ON WALK-OFF WALK: Shane Smith threw six scoreless innings against the Guardians in the second start of his MLB career, but the White Sox lineup managed just two hits. Mike Clevinger gave up a leadoff single in the ninth, then walked three straight batters to end the game. CLICK HERE
- TAKEAWAYS FROM TIGERS SERIES: The White Sox were swept over the weekend in Detroit. Here are three takeaways. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX BLOW LATE LEAD: Spencer Torkelson hit a walk-off double to give the Tigers a 4-3 win over the White Sox Sunday at Comerica Park.CLICK HERE
- TAUCHMAN RETURNS: After missing the first week of the season with a right hamstring strain, the White Sox have reinstated Mike Tauchman from the 10-day IL. CLICK HERE
Published