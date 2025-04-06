White Sox Outfielder Mike Tauchman Returns From Injured List
Outfielder Mike Tauchman has returned from the injured list to bat leadoff for the White Sox Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET against the Detroit Tigers.
Tauchman was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 27 with a right hamstring strain and has not appeared in a White Sox game this season. In three rehab assignment games with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, Tauchman's lone hit was a home run, and he drove in three runs, scored twice, walked three times and struck out twice in 10 plate appearances.
The White Sox designated outfielder Travis Jankowski for assignment to make room for Tauchman on the active roster. Jankowski had three hits in 15 plate appearances for the White Sox this season.
Tauchman signed a one-year, $1.95 million deal with the White Sox in December. Across 31 spring training at-bats, he had six hits, five runs, two home runs, four RBI, two walks, 12 strikeouts, along with a .194 batting average, .265 on-base percentage, .387 slugging percentage and a .652 OPS.
The Palatine, Ill. native played close to home the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs. Across 217 games, he hit 15 home runs and drove in 77 runs, good for a .732 OPS. In 2023, he was sixth among Cubs hitters with a 2.7 WAR.
