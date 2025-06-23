Injured Chicago White Sox Outfielder Nearing Return
CHICAGO –– Mike Tauchman could return to game action as soon as Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Rate Field.
The veteran outfielder is dealing with right groin soreness, an injury that occurred while trying to score from third base on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Representing the game-winning run, he pulled up slower than usual and was tagged out at home after a ground ball from Vinny Capra.
Tauchman did not play in any games over the weekend in Toronto, and he's not in the starting lineup again on Monday. But the White Sox don't appear to have any plans to place him on the injured list.
"Mike will run around today right here, right now," manager Will Venable said before Monday's game. "Do some BP and baseball activities, and we'll see where he's at. We expect him to be available tonight, assuming all goes well. But we'll let him run around and see where we're at after."
Tauchman, 34, has been one of the more productive hitters for the White Sox in 2025. Through 97 at-bats, he's slashing .258/.365/.464 with four home runs, 14 RBIs, six doubles, 17 walks and 25 strikeouts.
The biggest issue has been his availability, as he began the season on the injured list with a strained right hamstring. He played just three games before heading to the injured list for a second time with a right hamstring strain, which caused him to miss about six weeks of action in April and May.
Still, Tauchman managed to be the only White Sox player in the top 10 at their position in Monday's updated All-Star voting ballot. He came in at seventh among American League designated hitters.
