Chicago White Sox Pitcher Grant Taylor Shares Update On Groin Injury
CHICAGO –– White Sox rookie right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor suffered a right groin strain during Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Rate Field.
The team has not placed Taylor on the injured list as they monitor his progression in the coming days. Taylor said he already feels better Thursday than he did Wednesday.
"It’s probably going to be day to day, might be down for a day or two," Taylor said after Thursday's 5-1 win over the Rays. "See where it takes us. It’s going to be all based off how it feels. We’ll see in the next few days."
Taylor entered in a save opportunity Wednesday as the White Sox led the Rays 6-5 in the ninth inning, but the rookie right-hander exited with a trainer after just seven pitches.
"I threw that last pitch and felt something in my groin. Didn’t want to push it and really see how far I could test it, hurt it more," Taylor said. "So called them out and came out of the game."
Wikelman Gonzalez, another rookie, relieved Taylor and walked Tristan Gray to put runners on first and second base. Third baseman Miguel Vargas made a charging play to nab Chandler Simpson at first on a bunt, which advanced the runners to second and third. Gonzalez then struck out Ray's No. 2 hitter Yandy Diaz –– who homered in the first inning –– for the second out.
With left-hander Brandon Lowe up next, Venable called upon lefty Tyler Gilbert to close things out. In a six-pitch at-bat, Gilbert fanned Lowe on a sweeper to lock down the first save of his five-year Major League career.
Venable was proud of Gonzalez and Gilbert for executing in an unexpected situation.
"[Gonzalez] did a great job and was able to pass the baton to Gilbert there in a big spot, where he was just kind of really going all in on that at-bat against Lowe," Venable said. "A tough spot, you know, second and third with one out with a really good hitter and a really good contact hitter up, and Wikelman did a great job. When you're put in that spot where you have to adjust and be flexible, these guys did a great job stepping up."
Taylor, a second-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, has a 5.68 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP with 44 strikeouts and 14 walks in 31.2 innings as a rookie.
