Why Trading Luis Robert Jr. Could Be More Likely Than Expected

Ever since White Sox general manager Chris Getz opted not to trade Luis Robert Jr. before the July deadline, he's delivered a consistent message.

"It’s very truthful that we are not shopping him," Getz said in his most recent news conference with local reporters on Nov. 19. "Because we’re very comfortable having him in a White Sox uniform, knowing what he’s capable of doing. Now if it makes sense for both parties to work out a deal, then so be it. But we’re planning on him being in uniform for us next year."

That stance had been reinforced on Nov. 4, when the White Sox picked up Robert's $20 million club option for the 2026 season. But with each statement of commitment to Robert, Getz has left the door open to a trade, knowing it could help the organization's ongoing rebuild at the right price.

What are the chances Robert is traded?

Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz speaks at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported that trading Robert may be more likely than Getz has suggested, depending on one's interpretation. ESPN ranked Robert 21st among players who could be traded and gave it a 60% chance of happening, with potential fits on the Giants, Phillies, Mets and Reds.

"Now is finally the time, it seems, for Robert to move. The White Sox held on to him after his excellent 2023, hoping to cash in at the deadline in 2024. Then, Robert cratered and took his trade value with him. Though Chicago wouldn't be giving him away, the combination of two bad years and a substantial salary would limit the return on any potential deal." -- Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, ESPN

The bad news for the White Sox is ESPN's commentary on a potential return. But that's to be expected, given the downward trend of Robert's offensive numbers over the last two seasons. It's also part of the reason Robert hasn't been moved, and it's in line with previous comments from Getz, who said offers for Robert haven't met their valuation.

"I have heard that teams have been frustrated with ask, but that frustration is stemming from the fact that they really want the player," Getz said in November. "So there’s different ways to view it. And the beauty of it all is that he’s our player and he’s someone we’re proud of and we know that can help us win ball games. And if that means that we’re stubborn or asking for too much, so be it. But he’s our player and it’s our right to handle it that way."

Robert has hit below .225 the last two seasons while finishing with an OPS below .670, though he's been valuable as a strong center field defender and base stealer. It's been a steep dropoff offensively since his 2023 All-Star season, when he slugged 38 home runs with an .857 OPS. The 28-year-old has also had trouble staying healthy, as he's played just 100 and 110 games the last two seasons.

If the White Sox wind up trading Robert this offseason, they'll save $20 million on their 2026 payroll and hope prospects they receive pan out, despite the suggestion of a limited return. But if he stays with the White Sox through the 2026 season, Robert also has a $20 million club option for the 2027 season.

The White Sox must also weigh their projections for Robert's production down the road, making it a complicated decision.

"It goes back to the talent that he has and his ability," Getz said. "Obviously he’s performed at the major-league level at a high level and then there’s been times where he’s had some injuries or some scuffling."

"But to be able to have a player like that in your organization and on the other end of the spectrum, that’s why he’s attractive –– because they feel like they can use that boost, as well. It’s not an easy conversation because we’re talking about someone that can really change the game in a lot of different ways."

