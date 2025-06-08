Chicago White Sox Pitcher Jared Shuster Placed On Injured List
CHICAGO –– The White Sox placed left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster on the 15-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Shuster, 26, has a blister on his left hand, and his stint is retroactive to Thursday.
That was one of three roster moves the White Sox made on Sunday. They also signed left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander to a one-year deal, and transferred left-hander Fraser Ellard (left lat strain) to the 60-day injured list.
Shuster served as the opener for Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Tigers, and he gave up four earned runs and five hits in one inning. In his previous four appearances, he allowed just one earned run in 5.2 innings.
Shuster has moved between Triple-A and the major leagues this season, leading to mixed results. In Charlotte, he allowed just two earned runs in 11.1 innings. But in with the White Sox, he gave up 14 earned runs in 15.2 innings.
The White Sox acquired Shuster – as well as pitcher Riley Gowens, infielder Nicky Lopez, infielder Braden Shewmake and pitcher Michael Soroka – in November of 2023, when they traded pitcher Aaron Bummer to the Atlanta Braves.
