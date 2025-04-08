White Sox Pitcher Tyler Gilbert Returns From Injured List
The White Sox announced Tuesday they have reinstated left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert from the 15-day injured list. He has been on the injured list since March 27, retroactive to March 23, due to left knee bursitis.
The White Sox optioned left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert, 27, to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights to make room for Gilbert on the active roster. In three innings, Eisert allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts.
Gilbert, 31, made two appearances during a rehab assignment in Triple-A. He allowed three hits and two earned runs in 2.2 innings while striking out five batters walking none. In January, the White Sox traded minor-league right-hander Aaron Combs to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for Gilbert.
Gilbert spent most of the 2024 season with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs, posting a 2.25 ERA in 40 innings. He also allowed three earned runs in 8.1 innings with the Phillies. Now he joins the White Sox for Tuesday's 4:10 p.m. ET game against the Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
