South Side Hit Pen

White Sox Pitcher Tyler Gilbert Returns From Injured List

The White Sox optioned pitcher Brandon Eisert to Triple-A Charlotte in order to activate pitcher Tyler Gilbert from the injured list.

Jack Ankony

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Tyler Gilbert (40) poses for a photo on media day at the team’s spring training facility in Glendale, AZ.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Tyler Gilbert (40) poses for a photo on media day at the team’s spring training facility in Glendale, AZ. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The White Sox announced Tuesday they have reinstated left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert from the 15-day injured list. He has been on the injured list since March 27, retroactive to March 23, due to left knee bursitis.

The White Sox optioned left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert, 27, to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights to make room for Gilbert on the active roster. In three innings, Eisert allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts.

Gilbert, 31, made two appearances during a rehab assignment in Triple-A. He allowed three hits and two earned runs in 2.2 innings while striking out five batters walking none. In January, the White Sox traded minor-league right-hander Aaron Combs to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for Gilbert.

Gilbert spent most of the 2024 season with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs, posting a 2.25 ERA in 40 innings. He also allowed three earned runs in 8.1 innings with the Phillies. Now he joins the White Sox for Tuesday's 4:10 p.m. ET game against the Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Related stories on the Chicago White Sox

  • 3 TAKEAWAYS: The White Sox were swept over the weekend in Detroit, dropping their record to 2-7. Here are three takeaways from the series. CLICK HERE
  • WHITE SOX BLOW LATE LEAD: Spencer Torkelson hit a walk-off double to give the Tigers a 4-3 win over the White Sox Sunday at Comerica Park. CLICK HERE
  • TAUCHMAN RETURNS: After missing the first week of the season with a right hamstring strain, the White Sox have reinstated Mike Tauchman from the 10-day IL. CLICK HERE
  • MARTIN STRUGGLES IN LOSS TO TIGERS: After a strong season debut last week, White Sox starting pitcher Davis Martin gave up seven earned runs in Saturday’s loss to the Detroit Tigers. CLICK HERE
Published
Jack Ankony
JACK ANKONY

Home/Injuries