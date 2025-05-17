White Sox Place Pitcher Tyler Gilbert On Injured List
CHICAGO – The White Sox placed left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert on the 15-day injured list ahead of Saturday's 1:20 p.m. CT game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. As a result, the team recalled left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster from Triple-A Charlotte.
Gilbert threw 13 pitches and recorded one out on Friday before White Sox staff came out to the mound and eventually removed him from the game. The team announced Saturday Gilbert has a sprained MCL in his left knee.
"We've got the two weeks to see how he's able to respond," manager Will Venable said pregame. "But beyond that, don't have any information."
Gilbert was previously placed on the injured list on March 27, retroactive to March 23, due to left knee bursitis. Venable said Gilbert's current injury is similar but not as bad to what he suffered in spring training.
Across 13 innings this season, Gilbert allowed eight hits, seven earned runs and two home runs while walking seven batters and striking out 16. He was used as an opener in three games, pitching four total innings with one earned run in that role.
Shuster was sent down to Triple-A on Friday after the team traded for right-handed pitcher Miguel Castro, but now he'll rejoin the White Sox. In 10.2 major league innings this season, Shuster has allowed 17 hits and nine earned runs while walking three batters and striking out nine.
