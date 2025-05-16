Getz, Venable Speak On White Sox-Cubs Rivalry Before 2025 Crosstown Classic
CHICAGO – Well-versed in the Crosstown Classic, White Sox general manager Chris Getz began his pregame media session Friday at Wrigley Field with a subtle jab.
"Good to be back in Chicago. Unfortunately we're on the North Side and not the South Side," Getz said.
He first experienced the rivalry in 2009 as a second baseman for the White Sox. He had a good series, going 3-for-7 with three extra-base hits and two RBI. In nine career games against the Cubs, he posted a .323 batting average.
Though they all count as the same, Getz knows these games come with a little extra juice.
"I think heading into a series like this, you feel the energy in the city of Chicago," Getz said. "It’s a big moment and fans certainly come alive for a series like this. And you want to show well. It’s a team that is a rival of ours. So, being both a player and now a front office member, there’s no reason to stop. We want to beat these guys. We want to be better than the Cubs. This is an opportunity this year to take them on."
First-year White Sox manager Will Venable has history with Cubs, too, despite Friday being his Crosstown Classic managerial debut. Venable played 37 games against the Cubs during his nine-year MLB career with the Padres, Rangers and Dodgers. In 2010, he robbed Alfonso Soriano and Aramis Ramirez of home runs, and in 2011 he hit a grand slam off Ryan Dempster.
After his playing career ended in 2016, Venable joined the Cubs front office in September of 2017. Lessons from that tenure stick with him today.
"Absolutely. Jed Hoyer gave me an opportunity to be a special assistant in this organization," Venable. "That was my first opportunity on the other side after my playing career. And Jed exposed me to all kinds of things in this organization that really were the foundation for where I'm at now. So owe a ton of gratitude to Jed and the Cubs organization for all the foundational pieces of my development."
Venable remained with the Cubs through the 2020 season, including stints as the first and third base coach. He didn't pick out a favorite memory of Cubs versus White Sox games when speaking before Friday's game, but recalled the extra energy that came with each matchup.
"It was a big series and obviously wanted to kick the White Sox butt and now we're on the other side and want to kick the Cubs butt," Venable said. "It was always a great series. And again, always an intense environment, just knowing how important baseball is in Chicago."
The 2025 Crosstown Classic begins with two teams on opposite ends of their respective division standings. Going into Friday's game, the Cubs held a one-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the NL Central, and the rebuilding White Sox – with their 14-30 record being second-worst in MLB – were 15 games back of the division-leading Detroit Tigers.
Getz and Hoyer, the Cubs president of baseball operations, have reportedly become good friends while making decisions for Chicago's MLB teams. But there's still competitive spirit in the air.
"I would love to ruin his weekend," Getz said.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- SOX CLAIM CAPRA: Vinny Capra played 24 games with the Milwaukee Brewers before being designated for assignment. CLICK HERE
- SERIES TAKEAWAYS: The White Sox leaned on strong pitching to win the first two games of their series against the Reds in Cincinnati. Here are three takeaways. CLICK HERE
- GAME OF FIRSTS: The White Sox are on their first three-game win streak of the season, but that's not the only first that came with Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Reds. CLICK HERE