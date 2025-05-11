Robert, Vargas Available But Not In Lineup Due To Minor Injuries
CHICAGO – Luis Robert Jr. and Miguel Vargas are not in the White Sox lineup for a second straight day as they wrap up a series against the Marlins Sunday at 1:10 p.m. CT at Rate Field.
Robert is dealing with right knee soreness, and Vargas has a calf and ankle injury.
"They're both available, just dealing with some minor things and we have the off day tomorrow," White Sox bench coach Walker McKinven said pregame. "Just figured it was a good opportunity to get them off their feet for a couple days. But again, they are available, we're just being cautious and giving them a little bit of time to work it out.
"Vargas has a little bit of a thing going on with his calf, ankle type thing. So yeah, again, minor. Hants to play. He is available to play. We're just giving him a little bit more time."
Here's how the White Sox lineup looks for Sunday's game without Robert and Vargas.
- Chase Meidroth, SS
- Josh Rojas, 3B
- Andrew Vaughn, 1B
- Matt Thaiss, C
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Joshua Palacios, RF
- Tim Elko, DH
- Brooks Baldwin, LF
- Michael A. Taylor, CF
Robert is slashing .186/.293/.326/.619 with five home runs, 16 RBI, 20 walks and 47 strikeouts in 152 plate appearances. He's second in MLB with 15 stolen bases, trailing Oneil Cruz's 16.
In 154 plate appearances, Vargas has two home runs, 12 RBI, 17 walks, 30 strikeouts and a slash line of .215/.312/.319/.630.
