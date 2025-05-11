Game Day Preview: White Sox, Marlins Meet Sunday For Rubber Match
Sean Burke versus Sandy Alcantara is the starting pitching matchup for Sunday's series finale between the White Sox and Marlins. Here's the game day preview, including the probable pitchers, lineups, roster news, TV and radio details, weather forecast and more.
CHICAGO – The White Sox and Marlins need one more game to decide the weekend series winner.
Chicago began the series with 6-2 win on Friday, thanks to a three-run seventh inning to break the tie. Shane Smith pitched six scoreless inning for the White Sox on Saturday, but the Marlins scored three runs in the late innings to emerge with a 3-1. win.
That sets up a Mother's Day rubber match at Rate Field, where Sean Burke takes the mound for the White Sox. He's coming off one of his longest start of the season, a 6.1-inning outing with one earned run. The Marlins turn to 2023 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, who's off to a rough start with an 8.42 ERA.
Here's more information on Sunday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Marlins
- Who: Chicago White Sox (11-29) vs. Miami Marlins (15-23)
- When: Sunday, May 11 at 1:10 p.m. CT
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Marlins are favored on the moneyline with minus-136 odds. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-146 odds, and the Marlins minus-1.5 at plus-122 odds. The over/under is eight runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 1 p.m. CT in Chicago, the forecast is 60 degrees and sunny with a 0% chance of rain and northeast winds at 10 mph, according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Chase Meidroth, SS
- Josh Rojas, 3B
- Andrew Vaughn, 1B
- Matt Thaiss, C
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Joshua Palacios, RF
- Tim Elko, DH
- Brooks Baldwin, LF
- Michael A. Taylor, CF
Marlins
- Xavier Edwards, SS
- Jesus Sanchez, RF
- Agustin Ramirez, DH
- Eric Wagaman, LF
- Kyle Stowers, CF
- Connor Norby, 3B
- Matt Mervis, 1B
- Nick Fortes, C
- Javier Sanoja, 2B
Starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Sean Burke: 8 appearances, 39.1 IP, 35 H, 19 ER, 17 BB, 27 K, 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 2-4 record. In his last start against the Royals, Burke pitched 6.1 innings with four hits, one earned run, three walks and two strikeouts.
- Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara: 7 starts, 31 IP, 32 H, 29 ER, 18 BB, 23 K, 8.42 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 2-4 record. In his last start against the Dodgers, Alcantara pitched five innings with six hits, five earned runs, one walk and four strikeouts.
Roster news
- The White Sox added right-handed pitcher Yoendrys Gomez to the 26-man roster and optioned right-handed pitcher Caleb Freeman to Triple-A.
- Luis Robert Jr. (right knee soreness) and Miguel Vargas (calf/ankle) are not in Sunday's lineup for a second straight day. White Sox bench coach Walker McKinven said both players are available, and the injuries are minor – not long-term concerns.
- The White Sox claimed right-handed pitcher Yoendrys Gomez from the Los Angeles Dodgers and released outfielder Greg Jones, who spent most of the year in Triple-A. Gomez allowed 10 earned runs in 14.1 innings with 11 strikeouts and one save during stints with the Dodgers and Yankees this season.
- The White Sox promoted first baseman Tim Elko from Triple-A to the major league team for Saturday's game against the Marlins. Elko has 10 home runs in 31 games with the Charlotte Knights this season. In a corresponding move, Nick Maton has been designated for assignment.
- Infielder Chase Meidroth was scratched from Friday's lineup due to right shoulder soreness, which occurred on a diving play Thursday against the Kansas City Royals. He returned Saturday.
- Outfielder Mike Tauchman (10-day IL, right hamstring strain) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Charlotte.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Clayton McCullough, Marlins: McCullough, 45, is in his first season as the Marlins manager. He was previously the Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach from 2021-24, helping them win the World Series last season. Cleveland selected McCullough in the 22nd round of the 2002 MLB Draft out of East Carolina, and he played in their minor league system until 2005. McCullough was a manager in the Toronto Blue Jays' minor league system from 2007-14.
