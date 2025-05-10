Tim Elko Ready For MLB Debut With Chicago White Sox
CHICAGO – Tim Elko’s parents were driving to Charlotte to watch their son play in Triple-A over Mother’s Day weekend.
But soon they’d have to reroute to Chicago.
Elko learned Friday from Knights manager Sergio Santos that he’d been promoted to the big leagues for Saturday’s game between the White Sox and Marlins at Rate Field.
“Just happiness,” Elko said of his reaction to the news. “I feel like a lot of hard work came to fruition. Just excited to get here and start my journey here.”
Elko’s first phone call made for a special moment for his family.
"I was tearing up a little bit when I was telling my dad on the phone,” Elko said. “But haven't cried yet.”
“[My parents] were trying to stay stoic, and no, I'm sure there will probably be some tears today."
Elko’s background makes for a bit of a unique MLB call-up story. Since becoming a 10th round draft pick by the White Sox in 2022 out of Ole Miss, he was never ranked among the organization’s top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline.
But he always kept long-term aspirations in mind.
“The goal was always to become a professional baseball player and play in the MLB,” Elko said. “It was always in the back of my head. But yeah, like you said, always just try to be where my feet are. I always enjoyed my time at Ole Miss and winning a national championship down there and now it's time to help the White Sox win some games here."
Ater hitting 10 home runs in 31 games, the 6-foot-3 right-hander certainly earned his shot in the big leagues.
"He's obviously been swinging really well,” White Sox manager Will Venable said. “We're excited to add him to the lineup and see what he can do. He's a great guy in the clubhouse. He can defend. Obviously, the work he's done at the plate speaks for itself.”
Elko made sure to thank everyone who helped him get to this point, and recognized White Sox coaches who helped him lock in on which pitches to do damage to. As he kept crushing baseballs in the minors – he led all Triple-A hitters with a 1.110 OPS by the time he was called up – White Sox fans pleaded for him to join the big league roster.
“It was pretty cool. I try to stay off social media as much as I can, but I saw some of the stuff on Twitter,” Elko said. “It’s pretty cool, to have support like that's a pretty cool feeling.”
After hearing the news of his call-up, Elko received a flood of congratulatory texts and phone calls from friends and family. He flew first class for the first time en route to Chicago, a city he hadn’t been to since attending a Cubs game when he played summer ball in Wisconsin. On his way, he tried to relax with some music, snacks and Sudoku.
That’s when it hit him.
“I was kind of like, ‘Dang, I guess I'm going to the big leagues,’” Elko said. “But now it's getting here and seeing all the guys again. I've already got so many buddies up here, so that makes it a little easier. It’s starting to hit me now. And excited to run out on the field tonight.”
Despite the anticipation of making his MLB debut, Elko said he got a good night’s sleep and feels energized for Saturday’s game. He drove to the game with pitcher Jonathan Cannon, who Elko called a good buddy, and said it was a cool feeling to walk into an MLB clubhouse for the first time as part of the team.
Elko met with Venable, and they discussed team goals, expectations and how he can keep his strong start in the minors going at the big league level. He said it’ll be an honor to put on a White Sox uniform and take the field for the first time.
With his family and a few college friends in the stands, Elko is playing first base and batting eighth in Saturday’s game. Venable said he’s excited about his potential offensively and defensively, as well as Elko’s impact in the clubhouse.
The White Sox have several options for first base and designated hitter, and Venable plans to rotate those spots.
“I think mixing and matching. There’s going to be times where [Miguel] Vargas might be at first base. So, I think we are going to take this day by day. But I think you expect to see both Tim [Elko] and [Andrew] Vaughn at first base.”
“The fact that [Elko and Vaughn] don’t play other positions besides first base mostly, it does change it if you are trying to get them both in the lineup obviously. At the same time, we are going to take each day and build out our lineup kind of how we set it up with who the best guys are for that day. Sometimes that might involve both of them. Sometimes it might not. Other times it might be someone else at DH. We’ll just take it day by day and see how it all fits together.
Regardless of where his name is written on the lineup card or where he’s positioned on the diamond, Elko is excited for the opportunity.
“Just somebody who cares about winning, cares about their teammates, wants to do anything I can every single day to help us win,” Elko said. “Always going to give it 110% and just be the best teammate and player I can be for this organization.”
