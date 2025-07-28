White Sox Pitcher Martín Pérez Takes Next Step In Long Awaited Return From Injury
CHICAGO –– Martín Pérez maintained a desire to pitch again in 2025, but that was no guarantee after hitting the injured list on April 19 with a left flexor tendon strain.
More than three months later, the 34-year-old left-hander threw a live batting practice session with two ups on Monday at Rate Field. He used all of his pitches and thought he had good location. Most importantly, he came out of it feeling healthy.
“No pain at all,” Pérez said before Monday’s game. “And I think that is good after three months out, and we are back and jump on the mound and face hitters is really good. … I feel great. I’m happy. We are going to see what is next for me, but I’m good.”
It meant a lot for him to be back on the mound on Monday.
“I want to be back to the rotation,” Pérez said. “I want to be with my teammates, the starters. I want to feel that I’m a part of the team. I was focused on my rehab and trying to do everything and get ready to get to this point. Now, I’m ready and see what it’s going to be next.”
Exact details on Pérez’s next step are uncertain, but he believes he will pitch next in a game as part of an injury rehab assignment, as opposed to another bullpen or live batting practice session.
“I will take maybe two more weeks to be ready to come here and be part of the rotation,” Pérez said. “I don’t know what is the plan, and whatever they think is going to be good for me, I’ll be ready.”
White Sox manager Will Venable thought Monday went great, noting Pérez’s velocity was in a good spot, and that he threw strikes and had command. He’s also a bit surprised that Pérez is on track to return to the rotation, given the initial reports.
“Certainly after the initial response from him, specifically with how he felt having done the ligament before,” Venable said. “And to be honest, he was just pessimistic that it was good news. So yeah, where he’s come from on this journey is awesome and to see him a couple rehab starts away here from joining us again is amazing.”
Such a long recovery was challenging from a physical standpoint, not knowing exactly when he’d feel back to full strength. That also created a mental hurdle.
“It was tough to believe in the process,” Pérez said. “That moment you don’t know if you are going to feel good or not. There was a couple of days when I was throwing and I feel it a little bit, but that is part of the rehab. So, coming back from 60 days and start throwing balls again, you are going to feel something. But the good thing is I don’t feel nothing. Was throwing my pitches with everything that I have. Was manipulating my hands really good and everything is good. That’s a good step. Now, it’s time for me to face hitters and get ready to pitch.”
The White Sox signed Pérez to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million in 2025, with a $10 million mutual option for 2026 or a $1.5 million buyout, per MLB.com. He was a reliable piece to the starting rotation in the first month, posting a 3.15 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP across 20 innings.
Pérez brings valuable experience and leadership as a 14-year MLB veteran, who helped the Texas Rangers win the 2023 World Series and was an All-Star in 2022.
“Even when he’s not on the field, having him around, he’s making an impact,” Venable said. “When he’s out there in the bullpen before games, in the dugout during games, in the clubhouse obviously. He’s one of the guys who makes the most impact on our group. So as much as we’ve missed him on the field and his performance, having him around has still made a great impact on the group.”
