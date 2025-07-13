Chicago White Sox Acquire Blake Sabol In Trade With Boston Red Sox
CHICAGO –– The White Sox and Boston Red Sox have made a trade, according to a release from the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Boston sent Blake Sabol to Chicago in exchange for cash considerations, and he has been assigned to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.
Sabol, 27, was on the Red Sox 40-man roster until June 1, when he was designated for assignment. He cleared waivers and returned to Worcester, where he has spent most of the 2025 season. In Triple-A, the left-handed hitter slashed .167/.281/.299 with three home runs, eight doubles, 17 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 21 walks and 51 strikeouts across
Sabol had a brief stint in the majors in April, making 18 plate appearances across eight games with the Red Sox and slashing .125/.167/.188 with one walk and seven strikeouts. Sabol has only played catcher and designated hitter in 2025, but he also made 21 appearances at first base and 10 in left field last season while playing for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats as a member of the San Francisco Giants organization.
In the major leagues, he has 70 career appearances at catcher with the Red Sox and Giants and 43 appearances in left field with the Giants in 2023. He also played 23 games in right field as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates minor league system. The Pirates selected Sabol in the seventh round of hte 2019 MLB Draft out of USC.
The White Sox have three catchers on their 40-man roster, with rookies Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero in the majors and Korey Lee in the minors. Charlotte also carries catchers Weston Eberly and Adam Hackenberg on its roster.
The White Sox have mostly split reps at catcher between Teel and Quero over the last five weeks and utilized the designated hitter spot for a variety of players.
"I know Will [Venable] and the staff, keeping those guys feeling good about their bodies and obviously production is a big part of it," general manager Chris Getz said Monday in Chicago. "The catching position is just such a comprehensive role with the responsibilities. We like both of those guys in the lineup."
"We've tried to using the DH and sometimes that can hamstring you a little bit with what you can do with the bench that night or if someone goes down. It gets a little higher risk and you start looking at who's going to be the catcher. It's like pulling the goalie out of the stands in hockey. But to my knowledge, they don't have that rule here. I think we're going to look up and they're going to have a pretty solid body of work at the major league level for the first time in their careers. I view it as a benefit to have two quality catchers like we do."
