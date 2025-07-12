What 2025 MLB Mock Drafts Predict For Chicago White Sox No. 10 Pick
As the White Sox approach the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday, they appear more likely to go in a certain direction with their first-round pick.
Acquiring quality, everyday position players at the trade deadline is generally more difficult than adding pitching. And given that the organization is currently stronger from a pitching than hitting standpoint, general manager Chris Getz was fairly transparent with his plan.
"Primarily, we're focused on bats in the draft," Getz said Monday in Chicago. "When it comes to trades, we'll try to pry the best talent that we have. It could be pitching, it could be position players. But going into [the draft]. we're looking to improve our offense long-term."
The White Sox drafted Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith with two of their last three first-round picks, and they've become the organization's No. 1 and No. 4 prospects. But for director of amateur scouting Mike Shirley, that doesn't entirely rule out taking a pitcher with the 10th overall pick, depending on how it plays out beforehand.
"The pitching department, the guys are really excited about it when you get all these guys back next year and we have more experience," Shirley said. "Noah has another year, Hagen has another year, Grant [Taylor] is in the major leagues, you get Mason Adams and some of these guys back, watch out. So yes, would you prefer to find position players, but you don’t want to lose where you’re strong at, too. You keep adding, it does give Chris artillery through prospect capital acquired. That’s the things he has to manage as well."
Here's what various publications predict the White Sox will do with the No. 10 pick.
JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis High School (Miss.)
(source: MLB.com, CBS Sports, theScore)
Getz said Monday the White Sox are targeting premium positions, such as shortstops and center fielders, knowing that those highly skilled athletes are capable of playing other positions. So even though middle infielders Chase Meidroth and Colson Montgomery have made their major league debuts in 2025, that wouldn't prohibit the White Sox from taking a shortstop like Parker, who's just 18 years old.
At 6-foot-2, Parker was named Gatorade Player of the Year in Mississippi, leading Purvis to the Class 4A state championship game. He hit .489 with 13 home runs, 35 RBIs, 64 runs and 30 stolen bases.
Here's more intel on Parker's skill set from MLB.com.
"Parker has a chance to be a plus hitter with 20-25 homers per season. He has a sound left-handed swing, manages the strike zone well and employs a gap-to-gap approach. He shows some feel for driving balls in the air and is posting more impressive exit velocities as he continues to gain muscle. While Parker will get the chance to play shortstop at the next level and his solid arm strength, his actions and quickness are just average. That likely will dictate a move to second or third base in the future, though he should provide enough offense to profile at either position."
Billy Carlson, SS, Corona High School (Calif.)
(source: ESPN, Bleacher Report)
The positional notes mentioned above in Parker's breakdown apply here, too, but Carlson is considered an elite defensive prospect at shortstop. At 18, he's a 6-foot-1, right-handed hitter who's one of four players from Corona High School ranked among the top 250 draft prospects by MLB Pipeline.
As a senior, he hit .365 with a .517 on-base percentage. Here are a few more notes on Carlson from MLB.com.
"All summer, Carlson impressed with his athleticism and bat speed from the right side of the plate. It's more of a line-drive approach at present with a good swing, but he has the chance to grow into more impact and average or better power, though not all evaluators were sold on his hit tool. There's an up arrow next to his run tool as he's worked to get faster and could be a plus runner in time. Even with all of his offensive upside, his glove might be ahead of his bat, with some scouts putting as high as a 70 on his arm strength and defensive actions at shortstop."
Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State University
(source: The Athletic)
Two of the White Sox top four prospects are left-handed pitchers –– Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith –– and could a third be on the way? Arnold's makeup is more similar to the 6-foot-3 Smith, who the White Sox drafted No. 5 overall in last year's draft out of the University of Arkansas, as opposed to the 6-foot-10 Smith, who the White Sox selected out of high school.
At 6-foot-1, Arnold was a consensus All-American at Florida State, recording a 2.98 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP with 119 strikeouts in 84.2 innings across 15 starts in 2025. He also earned several first-team All-American awards in 2024, striking out 159 batters in 105.2 innings. Here's some insight on Arnold's pitch mix, per MLB.com.
"Coming from a lower arm slot and flat approach angle, his fastball, which was 88-92 mph in high school, now sits in the 94-95 mph range and touches 97 mph, with a ton of life to miss bats. While his slider can be a little wide at times, the 82-85 mph sweeping breaking ball is a second plus offering that elicited a 41-percent miss rate in 2024. His changeup is his third pitch, and he doesn’t need it much, but there’s some feel for it."
Ike Irish, C/OF, Auburn University
(source: USA Today)
The White Sox don't necessarily need another catcher, given that Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero made their MLB debuts this season. But Irish played more games in the outfield, 45, than behind the plate, 12, for Auburn in 2025 after fracturing his right scapula in March. So this pick could likely be more about Irish's bat and adding another outfielder to a farm system with just two outfielders ranked in the top 23: No. 3 Braden Montgomery and No. 8 George Wolkow.
Irish, a 6-foot-2 left-handed hitter, put up big numbers during his junior season. Across 258 plate appearances, he slashed .364/.469/.710 with 19 home runs, 58 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 33 walks and 37 strikeouts. Here's part of Irish's scouting report from MLB.com.
"Irish improved his swing decisions as a junior, allowing him to do more damage at the plate. He made hard contact to all fields while handling all types of pitches and lefties as well as righties. His 20-25 homer power plays to all fields, though some scouts wonder exactly how much pop he'll have in pro ball because he produces a lot of ground balls and hit two homers in 62 games with wood bats in the Cape Cod League."
