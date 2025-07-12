South Side Hit Pen

Chicago White Sox Have No. 10 Pick in MLB Draft; Here's Every Player Taken 10th

From Doug Dickerson in 1965 to Seaver King in 2024, here's a list of every No. 10 pick in MLB Draft history as the White Sox prepare for the upcoming draft.

Jack Ankony

San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner wears 2014 World Series ring.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner wears 2014 World Series ring. / Pool Photo-Imagn Images

The White Sox are preparing to welcome a new player to the organization with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. The draft is scheduled to begin Sunday at 5 p.m. CT in Atlanta, and it will be broadcast on MLB Network, MLB.com and ESPN.

There's a wide range of outcomes with players who have been selected 10th over the years, from World Series Champions to forgotten names. The last three No. 10 picks have yet to make their major league debuts, but others in recent history like Madison Bumgarner and Tim Lincecum turned out to have great careers.

Here's the list of every No. 10 pick in MLB Draft history, per Baseball Almanac.

Year

Player

1965

Doug Dickerson, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

1966

Jim Lyttle, OF, New York Yankees

1967

Ted Simmons, C/OF, St. Louis Cardinals

1968

Junior Kennedy, SS, Baltimore Orioles

1969

Robert Mayer, P, Pittsburgh Pirates

1970

Paul Dade, 3B/OF, California Angels

1971

Taylor Duncan, SS, Atlanta Braves

1972

Dave Chalk, 3B, California Angels

1973

Pat Rockett, 2B/SS, Atlanta Braves

1974

Mike Miley, SS, California Angels

1975

Art Miles, SS, Montreal Expos

1976

Jamie Allen, 3B/P, Minnesota Twins

1977

Craig Landis, SS, San Francisco Giants

1978

Phil Lansford, SS, Cleveland Indians

1979

Tim Wallach, 1B, Montreal Expos

1980

Kelly Gruber, SS, Cleveland Indians

1981

Mark Grant, P, San Francisco Giants

1982

John Morris, OF, Kansas City Royals

1983

Ray Hayward, P, San Diego Padres

1984

Mark McGwire, 1B, Oakland Athletics

1985

Chris Gwynn, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

1986

Derek Parks, P/C, Minnesota Twins

1987

Kevin Garner, P/OF, San Diego Padres

1988

Robin Ventura, 3B, Chicago White Sox

1989

Charles Johnson, C, Montreal Expos

1990

Carl Everett, OF, New York Yankees

1991

Tyler Green, Philadelphia Phillies

1992

Michael Tucker, SS, Kansas City Royals

1993

Brooks Kieschnick, OF/P, Chicago Cubs

1994

Jaret Wright, P, Cleveland Indians

1995

Chad Hermansen, SS, Pittsburgh Pirates

1996

Eric Chavez, 3B, Oakland Athletics

1997

Jon Garland, P, Chicago Cubs

1998

Carlos Pena, 1B, Texas Rangers

1999

Ben Sheets, P, Milwaukee Brewers

2000

Joe Torres, P, Anaheim Angels

2001

Chris Burke, INF, Houston Astros

2002

Drew Meyer, SS, Texas Rangers

2003

Ian Stewart, 3B, Colorado Rockies

2004

Thomas Diamond, P, Texas Rangers

2005

Cameron Maybin, OF, Detroit Tigers

2006

Tim Lincecum, P, San Francisco Giants

2007

Madison Bumgarner, P, San Francisco Giants

2008

Jason Castro, C, Houston Astros

2009

Drew Storen, P, Washington Nationals

2010

Michael Choice, CF, Oakland Athletics

2011

Cory Spangenberg, 2B, San Diego Padres

2012

David Dahl, OF, Colorado Rockies

2013

Phil Bickford, P, Toronto Blue Jays

2014

Michael Conforto, OF, New York Mets

2015

Cornelius Randolph, SS, Philadelphia Phillies

2016

Zack Collins, C, Chicago White Sox

2017

Jo Adell, OF, Los Angeles Angels

2018

Travis Swaggerty, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

2019

Hunter Bishop, OF, San Francisco Giants

2020

Reid Detmers, P, Los Angeles Angels

2021

Kumar Rocker, P, New York Mets

2022

Gabriel Hughes, P, Colorado Rockies

2023

Noble Meyer, P, Miami Marlins

2024

Seaver King, SS, Washington Nationals

Related stories on the Chicago White Sox

  • MOCK DRAFT: Here's what various mock drafts anticipate the White Sox doing with the 10th overall pick, plus insight from general manager Chris Getz and director of amateur scouting Mike Shirley. CLICK HERE
  • MONTGOMERY IN FUTURES GAME: During his first season as a professional baseball player, Braden Montgomery is impressing at the plate and in the field. CLICK HERE
  • SCHULTZ IN FUTURES GAME: Pitching prospect Noah Schultz and White Sox director of player development Paul Janish recently talked about the upcoming Futures Game and the left-hander’s first two starts in the minor leagues. CLICK HERE
  • BATMAN RETURNS: White Sox rookie relief pitcher Mike Vasil tossed three scoreless innings and escaped a few jams in the rain late Friday night. CLICK HERE
  • BUEHRLE STATUE: Mark Buehrle was surrounded by teammates, family and fans as a statue depicting him closing out Game 3 of the 2005 World Series was unveiled Friday at Rate Field. CLICK HERE
  • SMITH'S WORKLOAD LIMITED: The rookie right-hander pitched just three innings in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Guardians, his last start before heading to Atlanta for the All-Star game. CLICK HERE
Published
Jack Ankony
JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is the beat writer for “Chicago White Sox on SI.” He has been with the Sports Illustrated network since 2022. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism in 2022. Follow Jack on Twitter @ankony_jack

Home/History