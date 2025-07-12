Chicago White Sox Have No. 10 Pick in MLB Draft; Here's Every Player Taken 10th
The White Sox are preparing to welcome a new player to the organization with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. The draft is scheduled to begin Sunday at 5 p.m. CT in Atlanta, and it will be broadcast on MLB Network, MLB.com and ESPN.
There's a wide range of outcomes with players who have been selected 10th over the years, from World Series Champions to forgotten names. The last three No. 10 picks have yet to make their major league debuts, but others in recent history like Madison Bumgarner and Tim Lincecum turned out to have great careers.
Here's the list of every No. 10 pick in MLB Draft history, per Baseball Almanac.
Year
Player
1965
Doug Dickerson, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates
1966
Jim Lyttle, OF, New York Yankees
1967
Ted Simmons, C/OF, St. Louis Cardinals
1968
Junior Kennedy, SS, Baltimore Orioles
1969
Robert Mayer, P, Pittsburgh Pirates
1970
Paul Dade, 3B/OF, California Angels
1971
Taylor Duncan, SS, Atlanta Braves
1972
Dave Chalk, 3B, California Angels
1973
Pat Rockett, 2B/SS, Atlanta Braves
1974
Mike Miley, SS, California Angels
1975
Art Miles, SS, Montreal Expos
1976
Jamie Allen, 3B/P, Minnesota Twins
1977
Craig Landis, SS, San Francisco Giants
1978
Phil Lansford, SS, Cleveland Indians
1979
Tim Wallach, 1B, Montreal Expos
1980
Kelly Gruber, SS, Cleveland Indians
1981
Mark Grant, P, San Francisco Giants
1982
John Morris, OF, Kansas City Royals
1983
Ray Hayward, P, San Diego Padres
1984
Mark McGwire, 1B, Oakland Athletics
1985
Chris Gwynn, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
1986
Derek Parks, P/C, Minnesota Twins
1987
Kevin Garner, P/OF, San Diego Padres
1988
Robin Ventura, 3B, Chicago White Sox
1989
Charles Johnson, C, Montreal Expos
1990
Carl Everett, OF, New York Yankees
1991
Tyler Green, Philadelphia Phillies
1992
Michael Tucker, SS, Kansas City Royals
1993
Brooks Kieschnick, OF/P, Chicago Cubs
1994
Jaret Wright, P, Cleveland Indians
1995
Chad Hermansen, SS, Pittsburgh Pirates
1996
Eric Chavez, 3B, Oakland Athletics
1997
Jon Garland, P, Chicago Cubs
1998
Carlos Pena, 1B, Texas Rangers
1999
Ben Sheets, P, Milwaukee Brewers
2000
Joe Torres, P, Anaheim Angels
2001
Chris Burke, INF, Houston Astros
2002
Drew Meyer, SS, Texas Rangers
2003
Ian Stewart, 3B, Colorado Rockies
2004
Thomas Diamond, P, Texas Rangers
2005
Cameron Maybin, OF, Detroit Tigers
2006
Tim Lincecum, P, San Francisco Giants
2007
Madison Bumgarner, P, San Francisco Giants
2008
Jason Castro, C, Houston Astros
2009
Drew Storen, P, Washington Nationals
2010
Michael Choice, CF, Oakland Athletics
2011
Cory Spangenberg, 2B, San Diego Padres
2012
David Dahl, OF, Colorado Rockies
2013
Phil Bickford, P, Toronto Blue Jays
2014
Michael Conforto, OF, New York Mets
2015
Cornelius Randolph, SS, Philadelphia Phillies
2016
Zack Collins, C, Chicago White Sox
2017
Jo Adell, OF, Los Angeles Angels
2018
Travis Swaggerty, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates
2019
Hunter Bishop, OF, San Francisco Giants
2020
Reid Detmers, P, Los Angeles Angels
2021
Kumar Rocker, P, New York Mets
2022
Gabriel Hughes, P, Colorado Rockies
2023
Noble Meyer, P, Miami Marlins
2024
Seaver King, SS, Washington Nationals
